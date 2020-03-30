Joan Jett and Meat Loaf mourn the death of Alan Merrill from complications of the coronavirus

WENN / Instagram / Instar

Announcing the death of the 69-year-old composer, most famous for his role in writing the hit Jett 'I Love Rock 'N' Roll', her daughter urges people to take the Covid-19 virus seriously.

Joan Jett Y Meatloaf tributes brought after composer Alan Merrill He died on Sunday March 29 from complications of coronavirus.

Merrill, most famous for his role in writing Jett's hit "I Love Rock & # 39; N & # 39; Roll", passed away at 69 in New York, with his daughter Laura announcing the sad news on Facebook while urging people to take the Covid-19 virus seriously.

"I made a million jokes about the & # 39; Rona & # 39; and how he & # 39; will catch & # 39; … boy, I feel stupid. If something can come out of this, I beg you to take it in Seriously. Money doesn't matter, "she wrote.

Following the announcement of Merrill's death, Jett took to Twitter to pay his respects, and wrote a tribute post that made her remember the first time she heard "I Love Rock & # 39; N & # 39; Roll." Merrill initially wrote the tune for his old band. The arrows, recording it in 1975, before Jett recorded her own version in 1982. It became one of the singer's biggest hits.

"I can still remember seeing the Arrows on television in London and being impressed with the song that yelled at me," he tweeted. "With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side."

Meanwhile, Meat Loaf, whose band Merrill played for four years, tweeted, "Let this be a lesson for all of us, try to keep in touch with the people you really love and care about. Life is very short. Alan, I'm sorry. I haven't contacted you in years. I love you very much. "

"Celebrate the life of Alan Merrill. Then pray for Alan and the world."