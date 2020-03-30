Jessie James Decker talks about the insecurities of her body

Jessie James Decker He wants us to know that we are not alone.

The 31-year-old star recently spoke about her body's insecurities and how it has affected her self-esteem.

Although the country singer's 3.2 million Instagram followers have known her as a bubbly, confident, and outgoing celebrity, it seems like there's more to it than meets the eye.

Over the weekend, Jessie shared a photo of her bubblegum pink bikini.

While it didn't seem like anything out of the ordinary, it was the powerful and long message that accompanied the snapshot that really resonated among its fans.

"I'm going to be honest, I still feel insecure when I put on a swimsuit sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she said frankly. "I worked very hard to lose all of my baby's weight. I even gained 55 pounds with the first one. No wonder he has so much loose skin, two of the three babies weighed 9 pounds."