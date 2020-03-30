Jessie James Decker talks about the insecurities of her body

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Jessie James Decker He wants us to know that we are not alone.
The 31-year-old star recently spoke about her body's insecurities and how it has affected her self-esteem.
Although the country singer's 3.2 million Instagram followers have known her as a bubbly, confident, and outgoing celebrity, it seems like there's more to it than meets the eye.
Over the weekend, Jessie shared a photo of her bubblegum pink bikini.
While it didn't seem like anything out of the ordinary, it was the powerful and long message that accompanied the snapshot that really resonated among its fans.
"I'm going to be honest, I still feel insecure when I put on a swimsuit sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she said frankly. "I worked very hard to lose all of my baby's weight. I even gained 55 pounds with the first one. No wonder he has so much loose skin, two of the three babies weighed 9 pounds."
The "Flip My Hair,quot; singer explained some of the steps she took to help deal with her "extremely loose skin."
"I was one of those lucky ducks that didn't get a stretch mark because genetically I have super elastic skin, but because of my big babies and having won so much, I was left with extremely loose skin," he shared.
He added: "I've had some surgeries and breast reduction lifts to try to tighten the skin on my breasts (at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a G size from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button it's not joke), but now I was left with really intense scars around my cleavage that I try to hide because of insecurity. "
Furthermore, the fashion magnate also mentioned the many ways her body changed after having three children, whom she shares with her husband, Eric Decker.
"My ribs expanded to the point that certain dresses cannot be closed," she said. "The amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes seems like I can't push enough into my jeans."
For Jessie, talking about her insecurities is one way to let others know that they are not alone.
"The reason I am sharing this emotion is because I know that many moms feel the same way and sometimes I feel frustrated because no matter how much I work or tone, the skin remains and it is something I struggle with from time to time." he expressed.
She added: "Growing up a baby is such a beautiful super power and I don't want to sound like I'm complaining a little bit, but I'm a human being and sometimes loose skin makes me feel a little insecure and makes me wonder if I still I'm sexy for Eric or if people look at my stomach when I'm in a bikini, which I'm sure sounds silly, but sometimes I'm just in my head "
"I just want other women to know I'm with you," she shared, before closing her detailed post. "And we're in this together and it's a safe place here to blow off steam."
