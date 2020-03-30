Janhvi Kapoor reveals the things he has learned after isolating himself

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2018 on Dhadak of Dharma Productions. He has a long list of movie releases for this year and 2021. Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht. Although more than two years have passed since Janhvi's debut, the actress has not been seen on the big screen. Fans are looking forward to seeing her. Bollywood beauty is loved for her adorable personality. Janhvi, like most of us, currently practices self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak. The actress went to social media today to list some things she has learned during this time.

If she realizes that her father misses her at home, the dressing room still smells of her mother (deceased Sridevi), she depends a lot on the luxuries, her friends are fun and more … the revelations are many. The actress took to Instagram to share everything. Look at the post …

%MINIFYHTML0e71772df2eaa99ca4ad7c2e2711236513% %MINIFYHTML0e71772df2eaa99ca4ad7c2e2711236514%

%MINIFYHTML0e71772df2eaa99ca4ad7c2e2711236515% %MINIFYHTML0e71772df2eaa99ca4ad7c2e2711236516%

Janhvi captioned the post as: "I also learned that I like to write … p.s. I wrote this 3 days ago since we started isolating ourselves a little before closing and a week had already passed for me." We are totally in awe of this diva, how about you?