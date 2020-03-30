Jamie Foxx is miserable without Katie Holmes? That's the question on people's minds and discussed in the next issue of OK! magazine. In the article, a source told the publication that Jamie may have had a wandering eye, but now he regrets the disappearance of his six-year relationship with Katie Holmes. The article also suggests that Jamie is downright miserable without her. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Katie Holmes is making peace with Bradley Cooper and has several handsome actors interested in dating her. For the record, neither Jamie Foxx nor Katie Holmes have publicly discussed their separation or their feelings since they continued their single lives.

Insider said the following to OK!

"He's been partying nonstop and flirting with dozens of girls, but it's really just a distraction from heartbreak. Basically, he does whatever he wants now that Katie isn't around to curb her bad habits, and seeing her outside and looking amazing doesn't help. The breakup is really affecting him, mentally and physically. "

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx has been excited to be the first African American to lead a Pixar movie. He is the lead voice in the next movie. Soul, which is scheduled for June 19, 2020, the release date. At this point, no one knows for sure where the Coronavirus pandemic will lead or what things will be like in June. As the pandemic continues to spread, more movie releases have been canceled or delayed, and movies are being released faster to network streaming platforms.

You can check out a tweet that Jamie Foxx shared on his official Twitter account about his upcoming movie below.

Honored for being the first African-American leader in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I can't wait for everyone to see this beautiful story. Here's the Disney and Pixar’s Soul poster and stay tuned for the trailer to arrive tomorrow! #Pixarsoul pic.twitter.com/yGf3LgQYk5 – Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) March 11, 2020

Katie Holmes recently starred in the movie. Brahams: The Child II It was released on February 21, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic had not yet broken out and many watched the movie in theaters without fear of their health and safety.

At this point, it's unclear how Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx feel about each other or if Jamie is really miserable without her. What you think? Do you think the font is correct? Are you looking forward to the next Jamie Foxx movie? soul?



