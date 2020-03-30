James McAvoy Increases 4NHSHeroes Mask Campaign With $ 342,500 Donation Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

WENN

By helping provide National Health Service members with key personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, the actor in & # 39; X-Men & # 39; he also encourages others to follow in his footsteps.

Actor James McAvoy has donated $ 342,500 to help provide members of the Great Britain National Health Service (NHS) with key personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "X-Men" star has stepped up the # Masks4NHSHeroes crowdfunding campaign, created by a group of doctors who are desperately trying to raise money to buy face masks, gloves, visors, and gowns for fellow NHS workers, who felt they were "going to war without armor and protection" due to the widespread shortage of essential equipment.

Initially, the project had a fundraising goal of $ 249,000, but the goal was quickly broken thanks to McAvoy's "extraordinary generosity", after donating to the cause and then recording a video message for the campaign, encouraging those with the means to follow in their footsteps. .

Expressing their gratitude to the Scottish star in an update on Saturday, March 28, the organizers wrote: "We would not have achieved our goal so quickly if it were not for their immense kindness in supporting our cause, which is for the NHS workers daily on the front line. "

In the McAvoy video, which he shared with fans on social media on Sunday, March 29, he says: "The situation is really urgent and time is of the essence …"

"The money donated today will save lives, it's as simple as that … So help us help the government help the NHS save lives …"

"I am grateful and I know you are."

Since then, the campaign has raised more than $ 878,000 to equip those who work to treat patients with COVID-19 and help limit the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, the UK had more than 19,700 confirmed cases of infection, and the death toll rose to more than 1,200.