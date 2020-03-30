Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder apologizes after breaking blocking rules | Football news

%MINIFYHTML2e58a4ccef306a7621bcf7c8cc64620b11% %MINIFYHTML2e58a4ccef306a7621bcf7c8cc64620b12%







Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish apologized after breaking government shutdown guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hello everyone, I just want to make a quick video message just to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what happened this weekend," Grealish said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

"I know it's a difficult time for everyone right now, to be locked up locked up for so long, and obviously I got a call from a friend asking me to go with him and I stupidly agreed.

"I don't want anyone to make the same mistake as me, obviously and I really want to stay home and follow the rules and guidelines of what we have been asked to do."

"I know for sure that I will do so in the near future now, and obviously, as I said, I urge everyone to do the same, I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can get on with this and hopefully in the future. In the future close, we can all be enjoying again, once everything has passed. "

More to follow …