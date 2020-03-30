Is he the Twins' best Mitch Garver MLB catcher? – Up News Info

The Minnesota Twins were one of the biggest surprises of the 2019 MLB season. Minnesota upstarts had 101 wins and the Central American League title. While the Cleveland Indians returned to the race before the All-Star break and stayed close until September, the result of the regular season was never in doubt. The early exit from the playoffs was disappointing, of course, but the Twins' prospects for the 2020 season, when and if it starts, are promising.

The Minnesota bats came to life last season, compiling a team average of .270, the second-best in baseball, and hitting 307 home runs, the best in the league. It was a power boost across the team.

But one of the main reasons was the increased production of the 29-year-old Mitch Garver receiver. In his third MLB season with the team (his seventh in the organization), the halftime catcher discovered his inner power hitter. Garver hit .273 / .365 / .630 over his 311 at-bats, with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs. Although his average exceeded his 2018 average by just five points, his power output improved markedly across the board; hit one HR for every 10 at-bats, and better than one run for every five at-bats.

The 2019 AL Silver Slugger on catcher had shown flashes of power in the minors, including 16 home runs at the Cedar Rapids singles in 2014 and 17 home runs at AAA Rochester in 2017. But nothing suggested that he would one day become a great .. The league power hitter must be feared and respected. But it could easily happen this season.

A couple of things will probably prevent Garver from presenting the really eye-catching numbers that are sometimes seen from elite MLB hitters. The first is a shortened season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, baseball's opening day was delayed by at least mid-May. Recent news on the public health front suggests that the tentative date will be delayed again. Adding all of the approximately 40 games to be missed (and counting) at the end of the season would extend the season until at least December. Obviously that is not feasible. The maximum number of games possible as of mid-May would be around 140.

The second reason is their limited at-bats based on how the Twins deploy and rest players. Garver, when healthy, played somewhere around two-thirds of the team's behind-the-plate games last season. (A high ankle sprain cost him the second half of May, but a shock to his right hip in early September did not cost him at any time.) So even if he's completely healthy throughout the season, it's hard to see him play a bigger fraction of team games. He's also unlikely to exceed 359 plate appearances last season.

Garver raised some eyebrows last season with his production, but it won't surprise anyone this season. If you produce in a clip similar to last year's when you're out in the field, expect to see your name appear in the All-Star conversation. He is already the best receiver out there.