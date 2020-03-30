Ireland to launch voluntary phone tracking app to fight coronavirus – Latest News

The Irish government will launch a voluntary phone-tracking application to alert users if someone they've been in contact with develops COVID-19, their health service said Sunday, two weeks before the pandemic peaks at country.

The phone app, which will track people with whom the user has had close physical contact and alert them if they test positive later, is expected to launch within 10 days, the Irish Health Service Executive said ( HSE).

"This is an intergovernmental effort regarding a very important piece of technology in the fight against COVID-19," HSE chief communications officer Paul Connors told reporters, adding that the app will also allow users to share data. health with the authorities.

Several countries are developing mobile phone-based technologies to help track the virus, drawing criticism from data privacy activists. The HSE said it was working with the Irish data protection agency to approve the application.

The Irish government has said it plans to conduct widespread testing and trace the recent interpersonal contacts of those who tested positive as two central pillars of its efforts to combat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

It has trained 1,400 people to manually follow up on contacts, which involves interviewing patients, and plans to increase that to 4,000, the HSE said. It is currently processing around 5,000 tests per day and plans to scale up to 15,000 per day in the coming weeks.

Ireland has so far reported a total of 2,415 confirmed coronavirus cases with 36 deaths. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday ordered citizens to stay home until April 12.

The health executive, who revealed plans on Sunday to convert a 750-room hotel into an isolation facility, said he was planning to assume that the impact of the virus in Ireland will peak between April 10-14.

It has ordered tens of millions of face masks and eye protection equipment to be delivered between now and the end of May.

