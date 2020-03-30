iPhone 12 will launch this fall, but future Apple products may be delayed – BGR

The iPhone 5G 5 will still launch this fall, as Hon Hai (aka Foxconn) is said to have solved the labor problems that arose when the coronavirus pandemic closed China.

Mass production of the iPhone 12 will begin this summer, so its release date will not be delayed.

Although the iPhone 12 may be released in time, other future Apple products may still be delayed.

As secretive as Apple is about new products, it's no surprise that we've seen an avalanche of reports in recent days on whether or not the flagship iPhone 2020 will be delayed. Apple is highly unlikely to even suggest a problem with its supply chain in the months leading up to the unveiling of its phone, which means that until mass production reports begin to emerge, we're going to be awash in stories about the iPhone. Release date of the 12.

It is a reality that we are prepared to face, but on Monday, a report by Bloomberg Regarding the disappointing quarterly earnings of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., it was noted that the iPhone 5G is still slated to launch this fall. We have no doubt that a new report will emerge within the next 24 hours refuting this claim, but amid all the rumors and reports of anonymous origin, Bloomberg It carries a lot of weight when it comes to reporting on Apple.

Despite mediocre performance, Hon Hai (better known as Foxconn), Apple's largest iPhone assembler, is said to have solved the labor problems stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic and is "back to normal seasonal capacity,quot; . In fact, manufacturing in China overall is returning to speed, and sources say that with mass production not expected to start until the summer, the iPhone 12 should be ready to launch this fall.

While iPhone 12 may be secure, that doesn't mean Apple and other major players in the electronics industry will be spared the effects of the coronavirus. How Bloomberg "The American company and its partners spend months or even years searching for components worldwide, and any disruption to that complex network could delay future devices." We may not see the consequences of those outages this fall, but Apple (and many other companies) may have to adjust their release schedules in the coming months and years as a result.

Meanwhile, after an iOS 14 beta leak leaking the existence of an iPhone 9 Plus, news of the iPhone SE sequel has been sold out. The most affordable iPhone was expected to be unveiled at Apple's spring event, but the event never happened, and Apple opted to release a couple of press releases to unveil its new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models. The last thing we heard is iPhone 9 mass production has begun, meaning that even in the midst of a pandemic, there could be a new iPhone in stores before the end of April.

Image Source: Ray Tang / LNP / Shutterstock