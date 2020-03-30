Instacart claims "absolutely no impact,quot; from planned worker strike

Grocery delivery company Instacart said today that a planned work stoppage by its buyers "had absolutely no impact on Instacart's operations,quot; and claims it sold more groceries in the past 72 hours "than ever before."

"Today, we saw 40 percent more shoppers on the platform compared to the same day and time last week," the company said in a statement emailed to The edge. "In the last week alone, 250,000 new people signed up to become full-service buyers of Instacart and 50,000 of them have already started shopping on the platform."

Buyers were looking to pay for risks and better protections against exposure to COVID-19

Last week, Instacart buyers, who are largely contract workers who are not eligible for benefits, said they would reject new orders today because they did not believe the company had done enough to protect them during the COVID-19 outbreak. . (Some Instacart workers, such as a group that unionized in February in the Chicago suburb of Skokie, are full-time, part-time workers at the store, separate from standard contract shoppers.)

Buyers want Instacart to provide protective gear as a hand sanitizer, add a $ 5 per-risk payment per order, and extend its sick leave policy. Instacart said Sunday night that it had manufactured and planned to distribute hand sanitizer to all buyers who wanted it.

The company announced on March 9 that it would grant 14 days of paid leave to part-time workers or buyers who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had been placed in mandatory quarantine. He later extended that benefit until May 8. Instacart also introduced a bonus program, additional promotions for full-service shoppers to earn more based on regional demand, and updated the tip option in their app.

In a statement Sunday, workers called the hand sanitizer and tip adjustments "a sick joke," adding that the structure of the tip probably "would not provide any significant benefit to buyers."

Instacart has announced plans to recruit 300,000 new buyers due to overwhelming demand for grocery delivery during the COVID-19 outbreak. We contact the organizers of the work stoppage and will update if we receive a response.