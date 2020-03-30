Instacart buyers will attack security concerns about the coronavirus as the company struggles to appease its demands – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An unknown number of workers for grocery delivery giant Instacart planned to strike Monday on what they say is Instacart's inability to implement security protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought a surge in business to the company. .

In response to the complaints, Instacart Sunday told Up News Info News in a statement that it had distributed new health and safety supplies to its buyers, including the supply of disinfectants, sanitation stations, and hand sanitizers.

The hand sanitizer, which Instacart is sourcing from a third-party manufacturer, will be available for buyers to obtain free of charge through an Instacart website launching this week, the company said.

Instacart also says it has installed a new tipping feature in its app to make it easier for customers to give buyers bigger tips.

Last week, the company announced plans to attract an additional 300,000 "full-service buyers,quot; in North America over the next three months to meet demand.

The strike, which is being called by buyers of Instacart and a newly formed nonprofit organization called the Gig Workers Collective, has a list of demands that includes providing workers with safety supplies including hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and sprays. , risk-paying and an expansion of your coronavirus pays to include those with underlying health conditions. Workers specified in a median post that they wanted an additional $ 5 per order and a predetermined tip of at least 10% of the total order.

The company has offered up to 14 pay days for any hourly employee or full-service buyer who is diagnosed with coronavirus. After the Gig Workers Collective released the claims on Friday, Instacart extended the deadline to apply for these benefits until May 6. It also added contactless alcohol delivery and additional bonuses for its store buyers, who are employees, but not for "full-service buyers,quot; who are treated as independent contractors.

The Gig Workers Collective called Instacart's response to their demands "a sick joke."

At least four supermarket workers in southern California tested positive for coronavirus last week, including a Costco in the Marina del Rey area, Sprouts in Tustin, Gelsons in Pacific Palisades, and Vallarta Supermarket in Canoga Park.

Here is a full statement that Instacart provided to Up News Info News Sunday:

“The health and safety of our entire community (buyers, customers, and employees) is our first priority. Our goal is to offer a safe and flexible profit opportunity to buyers, while proactively taking the appropriate precautionary measures to operate safely. We want to emphasize that we absolutely respect the rights of buyers to provide us with feedback and voice their concerns. It is a valuable way for us to continually improve the buyer experience and we are committed to supporting this important community during this critical time. We've made a number of significant improvements to our products and offerings in the past few weeks that demonstrate Instacart's unwavering commitment to prioritize the health and safety of the entire Instacart community. And we will continue to make additional updates in the coming days, weeks and months. "

