Instacart buyers plan a nationwide strike Monday over concerns about the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Instacart buyers say they have been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, as many are shopping almost every day, but the associated health risks have also gotten bigger than ever .

"Any buyer who goes out needs to know that yes, they are risking their health and they should be paid and properly received the things they need to do it," Instacart buyer Sarah Polito said.

The northern New York resident says the national strike will be more like an invisible picket line. Instacart workers say they will not use the app and hope that buyers will join them so that the company begins to listen to their demands.

Polito is part of a group called the Gig Workers Collective, which calls for the national strike on Monday. Lawsuits include providing workers with personal protective equipment (PPE), providing at least hand sanitizer, as well as an additional $ 5 per order in payment of risks.

The San Francisco-based delivery app responded Sunday, saying it would distribute health and safety supplies to its full-service workers. They will also launch a new tip setting to help shoppers get higher, more consistent tips.

The company also said the new COVID-19 measures include contactless deliveries and an extension of a one-month policy that provides 14 days of paid leave to workers diagnosed with coronavirus or those ordered to isolate themselves.

In a statement to KPIX, Instacart said:

“The health and safety of our entire community (buyers, customers, and employees) is our first priority. Our goal is to offer a safe and flexible profit opportunity to buyers, while proactively taking the appropriate precautionary measures to operate safely. We want to emphasize that we absolutely respect the rights of buyers to provide us with feedback and voice their concerns. It is a valuable way for us to continually improve the buyer experience and we are committed to supporting this important community during this critical time. We've made a number of significant improvements to our products and offerings in the past few weeks that demonstrate Instacart's unwavering commitment to prioritize the health and safety of the entire Instacart community. And we will continue to make additional updates in the coming days, weeks and months. "

"We have been asking for disinfectant for weeks. They did not address many of the other demands we had, such as paying for risks," Polito said.

The group called Instacart's response "a sick joke,quot; in a Medium post, saying the strike is still ongoing. The group said the average payout per order is well below $ 10 and that workers should not risk their lives for the pocket change.

"Seeing them exploit their workers the way they are and just treating them the way they are during a crisis says a lot about them," Polito said. "I want to continue fighting for all the other buyers who are too scared to speak."

Meanwhile, Instacart is also trying to hire more than 300,000 workers, more than double its workforce. The company said orders have increased 150% year-over-year in recent weeks.