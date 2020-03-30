Inside the enviable love story of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

All kinds of things had to go right, or wrong, to Kelly Ripa to finish meeting Mark Consuelos.

It was 1993 and Ripa had been in All my kids for three years, portraying Hayley Vaughan, first as a teenager in a black wig, then as a young woman who couldn't help herself if her life (or contract) depended on it.

Hayley's first major love interest, Brian, was played by Matt BorlenghiAlthough the drama was written in the script, it was also translated behind the scenes.

"Once, a reporter on set heard screaming and furniture falling down the hall. A makeup artist said, 'Oh, Kelly and Matt are just rehearsing.' Actually, we were in his dressing room arguing, 'Borlenghi recalled. to Variety in 2015. "I was taking myself too seriously and I asked Kelly, 'How were you so lucky to be on this show?'

Nice. No wonder Hayley's father broke their engagement!