Inside the enviable love story of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

All kinds of things had to go right, or wrong, to Kelly Ripa to finish meeting Mark Consuelos.
It was 1993 and Ripa had been in All my kids for three years, portraying Hayley Vaughan, first as a teenager in a black wig, then as a young woman who couldn't help herself if her life (or contract) depended on it.
Hayley's first major love interest, Brian, was played by Matt BorlenghiAlthough the drama was written in the script, it was also translated behind the scenes.
"Once, a reporter on set heard screaming and furniture falling down the hall. A makeup artist said, 'Oh, Kelly and Matt are just rehearsing.' Actually, we were in his dressing room arguing, 'Borlenghi recalled. to Variety in 2015. "I was taking myself too seriously and I asked Kelly, 'How were you so lucky to be on this show?'
Nice. No wonder Hayley's father broke their engagement!
"It turns out it would have been a lot easier for me if I had kept going and had more fun at work," said Borlenghi. "But if I hadn't left, maybe she would never have met Mark."
Consuelos was a recent college graduate and newcomer to New York when he auditioned for AMC in 1995. with Ripa as his screen test partner. Obviously he passed the chemistry exam and scored the role of Mateo Santos, who was destined to be the he man in Hayley's life, regardless of the endless complications that come their way.
"My main goal was to get the job and I couldn't believe my luck, after being in New York for five minutes," Consuelos recalled in an interview with E! in 2006. He continued: "My first impression of my wife was, obviously she was extremely beautiful, but she was Really fun, really smart, very fast. I realized that if I ever argued with her, I would lose every time. "
He also described his wife (10 years old at the time) as "always very, very real,quot; and "quite vulnerable,quot; as someone who was willing to expose herself and "extremely sexy,quot;.
Despite an initial attraction to Mateo, Hayley had a few other doomed relationships to go through before they could Finally be together.
ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images
Much less complicated was the growing relationship between the off-camera actors.
"We fell in love long before our characters fell in love … but we were very close to each other," Consuelos said. They went on "safe dates,quot;, in groups, during which they had the opportunity to evaluate each other. If he had to name just one thing that he fell in love with from the beginning, Consuelos told E!, That it was his extreme generosity in how he treated him and the others. "I have never met someone like that. She is really a good person."
Ann Limongello / ABC via Getty Images
He laughed remembering when the two were photographed together in Jamaica not long after they started dating, what everyone thought of at the time as the great revelation of them as a couple. They were actually in Jamaica shooting All my kids-and they were arguing.
"We had already completed the circle (as a couple)," Consuelos joked. "I mean, we got married a few months later." But for everyone who thought that was the journey that brought them together, "they couldn't be further from the truth."
Consuelos ended up asking the question about pizza and wine: "and the next thing you know, we are on a plane to Las Vegas the next morning."
Just a year after the meeting, before Hayley could even get out of her forced marriage to Alec, Ripa and Consuelos eloped. They were married on May 1, 1996, in a small chapel they found in the phone book, and then spent a week in Rome and Capri.
Ann Limongello / ABC via Getty Images
Reluctant to share their secret at first, they soon acquired Tiffany's wedding bands and made plans to hold a small Catholic ceremony that loved ones might witness (which may never have happened, though they had three weddings in All my kids)
The newlyweds sat down for their first interview as husband and wife with Soap opera recap in August 1996. Asked when they fell in love, Consuelos said, "As far as I'm concerned, instantly, before we had a scene together. We've spent 12 hours a day together for the past year and a half."
"We understood each other very well," added Ripa. "If two people were ever supposed to be together, I'd say it was us."
Barry King / Link
And to this day, they continue to demonstrate that love can last forever, even in their crazy business.
Thirteen months after tying the knot, they welcomed son Miguel, whose godmother is the ex of his parents AMC co-star Eva LaRue.
Daughter Lola was born in 2001 and they had a son Joaquin in 2003.
They were About to be empty nests, having dropped Lola off at university last year, but, like many, they have a full house again as families take refuge everywhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Happy birthday @instasuelos,quot;, Ripa wished her husband on Instagram with an emoji cake on Monday, her 49th birthday. "There is no one I would rather be locked up with than you."
"Grazie Amore," he replied.
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images
"It all started with All my kids"Ripa recalled in 2015 when he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."All my kids It is where I met the man I have been married to for almost 20 years, the love of my life, the man who taught me how to be a person, really, a real person, and we have three of the most beautiful children, of which I'm so proud, on the planet. "
So there you have it.
Vince Flores / startraksphoto.com
Life couldn't be sweeter for the couple who probably used to laugh a lot at night thinking about the ridiculous plot. AMC alter egos were living.
And yet Hayley and Mateo were also meant to be. We imagine AMC Fans would have strongly opposed an unhappy ending to the devoted duo, who welcomed an on-screen son, Lorenzo, before finally walking away from Pine Valley together.
But it's not that 22 years have passed without complications. Life must have come at some point for the couple who first acquired the cell phones so that they could stay in constant communication (and what Ripa formally referred to at the time as "cell phones,quot;).
"The only time I notice stress in our relationship is when I'm not with her," said Consuelos. Summary of the soap opera in 1996. "I'm like, 'Where's she? Where's my right hand?'
Deborah Feingold / Corbis via Getty Images
One of the ways they have struggled against the demands of their respective careers has been their pleasure in working together and collaborating on projects.
Both remained in All my kids until 2001, and both returned for a couple of episodes in 2010. Consuelos had a guest arc in the Ripa comedy. Hope faith. Has been a favorite guest host in Live Through the years. And in 2007, they formed their own production company, Milojo, using the first two letters of each of their children's names.
Milojo was behind the E! Serie Dirty soap, the inner workings of a soap opera is an issue with which the couple was intimately familiar.
Most recently, Ripa had a guest role as a lover of Hiram Lodge in Riverdale, and now they are venturing into the real world of crime as executive producers of the upcoming Oxygen series Exhumed.
When asked why they had turned to production, Consuelos told E! News in 2006: "So we can be the bosses,quot;. His response sent his wife into giddy hysteria. "Yes, the goal is to eventually get out of the camera, someday. Because as you can see, we are not as beautiful as the soap stars," said Ripa. "Yes, those guys are really handsome," Consuelos agreed.
Some might disagree with Ripa's assessment of the couple's aesthetic appeal, which is actually still impressive.
Speaking about how soap stars tend to go out together because they spend a lot of time together on set, Ripa said of her and Consuelos: "We were the only people we knew." "That's the only reason we got married, because we didn't know anyone else," he shrugged.
"Shhh," Ripa silenced him, developing another giggling attack. "That's not true … I'm sure it's not true. I mean, it could be true. But look, it worked!"
It is evident that every time they are together on the screen they continue to make each other laugh. They also still have things in common (not including the habit of watching Consuelos sports), and they've accomplished everything they really like.
"It is a very typical normal relationship," Consuelos also told E! at the 10-year mark in 2006. "We have, you know, ups and downs like any other." He suspected that, if you asked Ripa, she could point to moments in her marriage where "she could have gone either way." But "I think I made a very good decision."
He smiled.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
Ripa would agree. As he told AOL.com in 2015, "The phrase 'this will also pass' is such an important phrase when you are in the first years of your wedding. Every argument, every disagreement, seems like the end of the universe and It really isn't. "
She also advised, in Good Housekeeping in 2010, "Don't be a bottler; you'll explode. If something bothers me, I'm just saying it, no harm, no fail. Much of the marriage is ego-based: who's right, who wins the argument. Mark and I really don't have that ".
Two years later, he told the magazine: "I think he would say that I talk too much, non-stop. If we both go out to dinner, I feel the need to talk. He believes we can sit down and enjoy the atmosphere of the room, just take one cocktail and enjoy the brightness of the other. I feel the need to discuss: "Can you believe what our children did today? I feel like you're not listening to me. Are you listening to me? "I'm too verbal with him."
But even though the cute marriage anecdotes have largely been replaced by funny stories about raising three children and the wisdom that comes with being married for years, the couple is still refreshing.
Instagram / Kelly Ripa
"We make time for ourselves," said Ripa Good Housekeeping in 2010.
"I think we are better parents because the night of the appointment gives us something to look forward to, a night in which we are not saying: 'Leave that, stop touching it, don't spill that'. Sometimes we go to bed early to children and we observe Jersey Shore on DVR. It can be that simple, just the two of us, alone, one day a week, to have dinner and have a good time. "
She reiterated the sentiment in 2014. "Lots of sex,quot; is key, Ripa said in Watch what happens live, pointing out that you are doing it a lot or, simply, you are not doing it. (Preferably without her daughter coming in, but … "nobody calls our house," Ripa lamented last year in the wake of Lola's most traumatic day.)
"We really like each other," he explained. "I love my husband. I think he is amazing. We've been together a long time. We try to do spicy things together all the time."
Ron Galella / WireImage
Those "cell phones," for example, eventually became useful for sexting.
"I sent him a cute and adorable butt selfie with my boxer shorts," Ripa revealed. "It's the only time I've ever sent something half-naked, ever!" (It doesn't matter that he accidentally sent it to his mother and father-in-law, too. The best of us happens to us.)
Ripa, who enjoys sharing stories about her children with her audience, has also emphasized the importance of being on the same page with Consuelos as parents.
"We are a united front," he said. Red Book in 2014. "Our children try, and everyone tries to divide and conquer, so even if we don't agree, we don't do it in front of the children."
Aside from laughter and shared values … Ripa and Consuelos know that it's the little things that keep a marriage going more than just moving on, so they also work to keep romance alive.
During his twentieth anniversary getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands (which, from the Nothing Perfect department), ironically it happened right in the midst of the turmoil in Live when Michael Strahan announced she was leaving in April 2016), Ripa donned the slip-on dress she wore at her Las Vegas wedding. It still fits like a glove.
"The dress is 25 years old. My marriage is 20 years old. I didn't buy it as a wedding dress. I just bought it because it was so pretty and I wanted to buy something from the Barneys Warehouse sale," said Ripa. he said, showing some old snapshots of his big low-key day in Live.
Ripa helps shorten the time difference by joining her husband in Vancouver, where Riverdale shoot when you can. He, in turn, has been a frequent guest co-host on Live, where inevitably one of his children ends up embarrassed in his absence.
And the pair have done everything related to long distance before, so neither of them are concerned about competitive schedules.
"We are actors," said Ripa Persons in 2015 when I was in New York and Consuelos was in Los Angeles filming the Fox series Tone. "We've been doing it for years. It's not difficult. It's actually something we're pretty good at."
They are also professionals, at this point, in overcoming potholes along the way.
"There will be times when you will look like 'I can't believe I live with you'," Ripa told AOL.com in 2015, "but open communication and strong listening skills can help you overcome those difficult moments,quot;. That's what you want in life, to have a good partner, someone who loves you, listens to you and is your equal in every way. "
And then there is that laugh.
While Consuelos was co-host Live In June 2016, they were stitched together as they discussed Ripa's expectations in case something happened to her and Consuelos remarried.
"I would never remarry in the first place," he said. "No, I had fun everything a man is going to have!" With that, they both lost it. "I've had enough!" he exclaimed.
Ripa, meanwhile, has also admitted that they were very, very lucky early in their lives. "We are very lucky to have found each other, that's what I have to say," he told AOL. "I would say to Mark, 'Who would we have married if we hadn't been together?'
(Originally Published January 19, 2018 at 5 a.m. PT)
