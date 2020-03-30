Inmate in downtown Denver jail tests positive for coronavirus

An inmate at the Downtown Denver Detention Center tested positive for the new coronavirus, city officials announced Monday.

%MINIFYHTML50193658534ed7c30d11c192880a695511% %MINIFYHTML50193658534ed7c30d11c192880a695512%

The inmate is isolated in the medical unit and is being monitored by Denver Health staff, according to a city press release. The housing unit where the inmate lived is being decontaminated.

At 10:30 am Monday, 10 inmates at the Center Detention Center and two inmates at the county jail were under observation for possible symptoms or exposure to COVID-19, Erika Martinez, spokesperson for the Joint Information Center of the city, he told Up News Info. in an email on Monday morning.

Martínez did not say how many prison employees were isolated or quarantined.

The average daily population in the two Denver jails has dropped by approximately 500 in the past four weeks, to 1,302 on Sunday from 1,806 on March 1, as law enforcement, judges and defense attorneys have worked to minimize the number of people inside.

Other members of the Colorado criminal justice system previously tested positive for the new coronavirus, including three employees of the Colorado Department of Corrections, a deputy from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, and several public defenders.