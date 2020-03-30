India's COVID-19 shutdown hits HIV + and chronic patients hard | India News

%MINIFYHTML2f185c653d1f7c1926cc826e7fc18e3111% %MINIFYHTML2f185c653d1f7c1926cc826e7fc18e3112%

On the morning of March 26, the third day of confinement in the Indian capital for fear of coronaviruses, Himanshu's mother, 15, attempted to board a state bus to collect her son's HIV medicines in a government-run hospital.

It was his scheduled day to pick up monthly antiretroviral therapy (ART) medications, the lifelong HIV-suppressing medication that is provided free of charge to patients registered in government hospitals.

But with strict travel restrictions, the driver would not allow her on the government-run bus, despite being provided with the "green book,quot; provided by the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital located in the central Gole market area of ​​New Delhi.

Himanshu's father volunteered to ride his bike to collect the drugs, but a policeman arrested him and also rejected him.

"Sometimes the Delhi police see your hospital book and let you go. But sometimes they see the word HIV and they chase you," says Loon Gangte, coordinator of the Delhi Positive People Network, a collective that works for people. living with HIV.

"It is the term HIV. They think we are all sex workers and drug addicts. Yesterday (March 25), the police beat up one of our extension workers who was trying to organize. There is still prejudice even though he is now against the law to discriminate against people with HIV. "

HIV positive people

India is believed to be home to the third largest population of HIV positive people in the world. There are 21.4 million Indians living with HIV, according to data from the National AIDS Control Organization in 2017.

The Indian government provides ART to all HIV + people registered in government hospitals, most of whom are overwhelmingly poor and dependent on public transportation.

An Indian police officer detains a man who goes to the hospital complaining of stomach pain in a deserted shopping center in New Delhi, while enforcing a closure announced on Tuesday (Yawar Nazir / Getty Images)

But public transportation across the country, including subway tracks, taxis, and buses, has been banned as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a blockade on Wednesday and urged people to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has killed more than 30,000 people worldwide.

The measure appears to be affecting HIV-positive people along with other patients with chronic conditions.

The government clarified that people would be allowed to go out and buy essential supplies, including groceries and medicines, without being asked for documentation to prove the nature of their trip.

Many patients, who live in smaller cities or rural areas but are registered with government hospitals in cities, find it difficult to travel amid a ban on public transportation. Many were forced to use private transportation, such as bicycles or motorcycles, to travel.

Himanshu's parents, who live in a working-class neighborhood of Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, finally walked to the hospital and returned home, 19 km (11.8 miles) on foot each way.

"I applied to the police for a traffic permit. I want to be able to reach them on my bike when the police arrest someoneGangte said.

"But the lines at the police station are so long that the first day I was almost two kilometers (1.25 miles) long. I left because I am already immunocompromised; HIV itself means immunity deficiency. But when my community worker was hit I decided to challenge the crowd to apply for permission. "

Lack of planning

Critics have accused the government of imposing the blockade on 1.3 billion people without proper planning.

For the past week, social media has been filled with images and stories of police officers beating up vendors, tearing up stores, deflating tires on vendors' cars. In a striking photograph, a police officer hits a person with a lathi while on the phone.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers have been stranded in the cities after the closure of companies and factories, and many walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes amid lack of transportation.

Modi addressed the nation twice in the past 10 days, but was unable to explain in detail how people must manage their essential needs during the 21-day blackout period, particularly people with special needs and chronic conditions, who they need regular access to medications. , diagnostic tests and other health care.

A government circular The listing released after the prime minister's speech last Tuesday did not mention chronic patient support services. There were no directives on the large numbers of health personnel who work in small businesses or provide services in the home and lack company identification cards.

What has followed is confusion, delay, and anxiety.

Will cancer not spread without treatment? Naresh Lama, husband of a cancer patient

Mary Lama * (name changed), an HIV positive patient diagnosed with tongue cancer, underwent several tests before her surgery originally scheduled for early April.

This week, she received an SMS informing her that her MRI appointment was delayed minutes before she was about to leave home. His calls to the lab received a standardized response that all tests were delayed by the shutdown.

"I cannot contact her doctors at the hospital to inform them about the tests, and the treatment is also delayed," said Naresh Lama, Mary's husband.

"Will cancer not spread without treatment?" There are 1.6 million living with cancer as of 2018, according to Indian government data.

Autoimmune and rare conditions

Karishma Khemlani, who describes himself on his Twitter as a person with 17 incurable conditions, she's used to planning ahead because she can't afford to risk it.

It is a preparation for the crises developed over 17 years of living with autoimmune and rare diseases. A week before Janta's curfew (public curfew last Sunday), he placed an order for his immunosuppressive drug CellCept at his local pharmacy. These medications are specialized, life-saving, and rarely available without order. But as March 22 approached, her pharmacy and all of her local pharmacies in Andheri, Mumbai were unable to deliver the medication.

Khemlani is an entrepreneurial social media activist and a tweet about running out of medications was retweeted multiple times. Finally, a journalist with a press pass toured the city and obtained supplies for it.

Karishma Khemlani struggled to buy immunosuppressive drug (Image courtesy of Khemlani's Instagram ID)

Few data are available on patients with rare chronic conditions such as Khemlani. Government estimate It is based on a global statistic: 6 to 8 percent of the population has rare diseases, the population of 1.3 billion. A sudden blockage like this may have left many of their hard-to-get medications out of stock.

Elsewhere, drugs are available, but transportation is not. An official at the pharmaceutical giant Novartis, who did not want to be identified, said that immunosuppressants are available at its center in the eastern city of Kolkata, but that patients have to travel to pick up drugs that their agents and courier companies would normally have delivered.

Immunosuppressants are a lifesaver for organ transplant patients. India does not maintain a national organ transplant registry, and therefore the data is based on projections.

The undated government itself estimate is that 6,000 kidney, 1,500 liver and 25,000 cornea transplants are performed annually, in addition to a much smaller number of heart and lung transplants. All transplant patients require immunosuppressants to ensure that their bodies do not reject transplanted organs.

"We could quickly face a non-COVID humanitarian crisis if the government does not act to restore health services, particularly for those with critical conditions that require medication / sustained treatment," said Malini Aisola, public health activist and co-coordinator of the Network. of Action Against Drugs across India.

"Measures, such as strict infection control protocols and evaluation systems, can be put in place to make needed care available. As a good public health policy, the government should be concerned with meeting the needs of special groups because they are in fact more vulnerable and risk worse outcomes in COVID-19 infection due to lower immunity and pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, from emerging stories, the government appears to be reeling from crisis to developing disaster. "

Kidney transplant patients

Mumbai and the southern city of Chennai have reported stories of kidney transplant candidates facing extensive trips to the hospital for their weekly dialysis appointments.

Sejal Jobanputra, a chronic kidney disease patient who lives in Kandivali in the city of Mumbai, said her group of WhatsApp kidney patients was talking about long and strenuous hospital trips, and sometimes harassed, as some policemen did not understand why they were traveling, even after he showed his hospital records. Other police, however, were helpful.

"I realized that I am lucky because my hospital is also in Kandivali," said Jobanputra, in a chat on WhatsApp. A telephone conversation was not possible because he suffers from hearing impairment.

We could quickly face a non-COVID humanitarian crisis if the government does not act to restore health services, particularly for those with critical conditions. Malini Aisola, public health activist and co-coordinator of the All India Drug Action Network

"But it is exhausting for me to be on my feet for even 10 minutes. The cops kept directing me to the bus stop, but it is physically impossible. I went home and rescheduled my appointment. My family will take me to the hospital."

India has 34 million patients needing dialysis as of 2018, according to the national dialysis registry, with 220,000 patients added each year.

Although age is not a chronic disease, the elderly are also vulnerable in confinement. No government data is available, but an estimate from home health care company Medwell suggested that India has the world's second-largest geriatric population, at 104 million.

Medwell defined geriatric care as those over the age of 60, and estimated that home health care services would be $ 1.5 billion in the Indian market, primarily for chronic home disease care.

Home health care workers have been severely affected by the shutdown of transportation services, especially since they often do not have company identification cards indicating that they are health workers.

This leaves many of the elderly, who live alone and sick, without essential support.

Even those who live with the family face the real possibility of dying without medical help.

On Thursday, journalist Joanna Lobo tweeted to the Goa state head of government about her grandmother, Lourdes Lobo, in the village of Camurlim, who is 111 years old.

She had worsened over the previous weekend when the state closed.

No home health care was available, there were no open grocery stores, and her parents living nearby were unable to leave their homes. The family increasingly prepared for the traumatic possibility that the elderly woman died at home without any help.

"At least my aunts are with grandmothers," said Lobo. "There are octogenarians who live alone in our town. I wonder what it will be like for them."

The Special Secretary of the Delhi Government Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Chief Secretary of the country's Department of Family Health and Welfare, and the National AIDS Control Organization He did not respond to emails prior to the publication of this article.