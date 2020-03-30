In times of coronavirus, have Americans found a shared experience? – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>In times of coronavirus, have Americans found a shared experience? - The Denver Post

Like an awkward march in March, as fear of coronaviruses descended on the United States, it became commonplace, and, for public figures, quite practical, to point out how, unlike most major events In the 21st century, this was an unusually communal moment.

%MINIFYHTMLdec48f28bd5b0c42070b3b42ffc0375011%%MINIFYHTMLdec48f28bd5b0c42070b3b42ffc0375012%

There is power and authority to invoke shared experiences, be it from the President ("We are all in this together,quot;), the Governor of New York ("No one is alone. We are all in the same situation,quot;) or a random Pittsburgh Disc jockey ( "They are all in the same boat,quot;).

Even disagreeing, Americans long for shared experiences: an understandable longing for a quilted nation from an unlikely mosaic of backgrounds, traditions, and beliefs. And shared adversity can bring people together.

But as it unfolds before us, is this period really getting weirder: a genuinely shared American experience, a touchpoint that touches everything? In an era of fragmentation, what could that mean?

It is not news that many facets of American life have become fragmented in recent years, not only politically, but in an on-demand culture that swims in the echo chambers of social networks, infinite news sources and confirmation biases in every corner.

Now tens of millions of Americans face the same thing, but in completely different ways, and are deliberately avoided in the process. For many, the unity that comes in the union part of shared experience, like when so many people gathered in their own communities after 9/11, is completely absent. It is a contradiction: we, if possible a "we,quot; in such a diverse republic, are experiencing this together, separately.

"What we have is a situation where we are supposed to physically isolate ourselves, but we are connected socially and electronically in dramatically new ways," says Daniel F. Chambliss, a sociologist at Hamilton College in New York State. "The trick is, are they really thinking about things the same way?"

Almost certainly not, at least not yet. So far there is evidence, both philosophical and practical, that these disruptive times are not a unit of mass.

As of this weekend, New York license plate cars were being stopped in Rhode Island and their occupants headed for quarantine, just a moment when we are all Americans. Some Midwestern residents are upset that the coasts are not isolated enough. In Pennsylvania, the least affected west looks at the highway that runs through the state and wonders what is heading toward it.

And that's just geography. Economic stress also dictates whether you share an experience: Those who isolate themselves on a one-acre suburban property face different days than their American compatriots in low-income housing or 40-story apartment buildings. For homeless people, living a "quarantine,quot; on the street is not a unifying moment.

The shared experience is also not on a shared timeline. The saga unfolds at very different stages in New York City than in Middlesboro, Kentucky or Coeur d & # 39; Alene, Idaho, and that fact interrupts any shared experience, even if self-isolation connects you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here