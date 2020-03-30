In times of coronavirus, have Americans found a shared experience? – Up News Info

Like an awkward march in March, as fear of coronaviruses descended on the United States, it became commonplace, and, for public figures, quite practical, to point out how, unlike most major events In the 21st century, this was an unusually communal moment.

%MINIFYHTMLdec48f28bd5b0c42070b3b42ffc0375011% %MINIFYHTMLdec48f28bd5b0c42070b3b42ffc0375012%

There is power and authority to invoke shared experiences, be it from the President ("We are all in this together,quot;), the Governor of New York ("No one is alone. We are all in the same situation,quot;) or a random Pittsburgh Disc jockey ( "They are all in the same boat,quot;).

Even disagreeing, Americans long for shared experiences: an understandable longing for a quilted nation from an unlikely mosaic of backgrounds, traditions, and beliefs. And shared adversity can bring people together.

But as it unfolds before us, is this period really getting weirder: a genuinely shared American experience, a touchpoint that touches everything? In an era of fragmentation, what could that mean?

It is not news that many facets of American life have become fragmented in recent years, not only politically, but in an on-demand culture that swims in the echo chambers of social networks, infinite news sources and confirmation biases in every corner.

Now tens of millions of Americans face the same thing, but in completely different ways, and are deliberately avoided in the process. For many, the unity that comes in the union part of shared experience, like when so many people gathered in their own communities after 9/11, is completely absent. It is a contradiction: we, if possible a "we,quot; in such a diverse republic, are experiencing this together, separately.

"What we have is a situation where we are supposed to physically isolate ourselves, but we are connected socially and electronically in dramatically new ways," says Daniel F. Chambliss, a sociologist at Hamilton College in New York State. "The trick is, are they really thinking about things the same way?"

Almost certainly not, at least not yet. So far there is evidence, both philosophical and practical, that these disruptive times are not a unit of mass.

As of this weekend, New York license plate cars were being stopped in Rhode Island and their occupants headed for quarantine, just a moment when we are all Americans. Some Midwestern residents are upset that the coasts are not isolated enough. In Pennsylvania, the least affected west looks at the highway that runs through the state and wonders what is heading toward it.

And that's just geography. Economic stress also dictates whether you share an experience: Those who isolate themselves on a one-acre suburban property face different days than their American compatriots in low-income housing or 40-story apartment buildings. For homeless people, living a "quarantine,quot; on the street is not a unifying moment.

The shared experience is also not on a shared timeline. The saga unfolds at very different stages in New York City than in Middlesboro, Kentucky or Coeur d & # 39; Alene, Idaho, and that fact interrupts any shared experience, even if self-isolation connects you.

In essence, this is all supposed to be a feature of the United States, not a mistake. There has always been a pull between regional and national. The notion of local and state identity coexisting with the American character in general was explicitly incorporated in the founding documents of the country.

But big events, at least in the media age, have injected national experience everywhere. During World War II, stories delivered to Americans in newsreels, movies, network radio updates, and news agency dispatches in local newspapers shaped an "American,quot; vision that saturated locals.

That lasted for decades when television led the nation through the Kennedy assassination, the Vietnam War, and the 1979-81 Iranian hostage crisis. Dominant voices like Walter Cronkite's gave Americans an "that's the way it is,quot; sensitivity, even when many had vastly different experiences.

Today, however, a media illusion of togetherness, while comforting and helpful in many cases, tends to group Americans more by specific experiences and political perspectives than by geography or a general sense of national purpose.

"You are seeing local experiences where this is affecting & # 39; my community & # 39 ;, but at the national level my impression is that this is not something that is uniting us as Americans living through this." Maybe in two weeks, ”says Jennifer Talarico, a professor of psychology at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, who studies personal experiences of public events in watersheds.

"To identify a shared experience, there must be a community that shares that experience," she says. "Is it happening to 'us'? Is it happening to & # 39; my & # 39; social group, & # 39; my & # 39; people? If it is happening to & # 39; My people, I'll talk about it in a certain way. "

The "my people,quot; part is uncertain. Americans have always been drawn to individual stories; somehow, this nation exists only because it told the story of its existence in its founding documents. However, in reality, there are almost as many stories as there are Americans.

Italian novelist Francesca Melandri, isolated in Rome after the outbreak of her nation, published a letter in The Guardian on Friday addressed to her European colleagues "of her future." It could also have been written for Americans as well.

"Now we are where you will be in a few days," he wrote. "That boat in which you will sail to overcome the epidemic will not look the same for everyone, nor is it the same for everyone: it never was."

Perhaps, then, it is a paradox. For Americans, perhaps the shared experience is realizing, as this floods us that, although you may feel that we are in a similar situation, in fact, this is a time that is experienced differently depending on the eyes that see it. come.

However, the question is whether that is useful at a time that, like everything in this 21st century world, is a strange and surreal collection of fragments that resist real understanding.

Consider the words of the Edna Register Boone of Mobile, Alabama, who was 11 years old when the flu pandemic hit when World War I was ending. He recalled those days in an oral history given to Alabama Public Health before he died in 2011.

“He brought the families closer together. He approached our small town because we all suffer losses, in one way or another, ”he said. "We are like a great big family, you might say."

That was in 1918, when an American mass culture was just beginning to emerge. Today, simply replace the word "nation,quot; with "our little town,quot; and you will see a place where the United States could end by the time the first fall frost arrives.

“You look at communities that have experienced disasters. And they change. They change the ways they communicate with each other, ”says Kate Yurgil, disaster and trauma expert at Loyola University, New Orleans.

"Build the community so that future disasters don't necessarily have the same catastrophic effect on them," she says. "This is an opportunity for us to connect with each other."