In pictures: the medical heroes on the front line of Italy | Italy

His eyes are tired. His cheekbones were rubbed raw from protective masks. Don't smile

Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy are almost unrecognizable behind their masks, scrubs, gloves, and hairnets – the flimsy battle armor put on at the start of each shift as the only barrier to contagion.

Italy outnumbered China in all confirmed cases and supports only the United States. But the National Institutes of Health also said there had been a decline in infections in the past few days, suggesting that a national shutdown was beginning to show an effect after two and a half weeks.

For medical personnel, any relief from the chaos that marked the initial stage of the virus's spread in Italy is welcome. But they know they are not near the end of the emergency.

"What we are experiencing is like a tattoo," said Daniela Turno, ICU nurse at Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital in Bergamo. "It will remain forever."

Sometimes hospital workers don't drink water or liquid during their 8, 10, or 12-hour shifts, so they don't have to go to the bathroom and undress. They follow strict protocols while removing hazardous materials suits, gloves, and masks, knowing that one wrong move could mean they will also contract the virus.

Already, more than 7,100 health workers across the country have been infected. They are sent home to recover and report to work when they test negative. Their absences are felt a lot, creating more work for those left standing. More than 50 doctors never recovered and are among the dead.

The stress levels in the ICU wards are palpable, the silence deafening. Sometimes all you can hear is helicopters that take off and land outside, transporting another critically ill patient to a less-crowded hospital.

The heroes of the Italian pandemic don't just treat the sick with respirators and oxygen. They are replacing sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, who under normal circumstances could visit, take the hands of sick loved ones, and offer a word of encouragement.

Patients with COVID-19 should be isolated and their relatives in quarantine.

"These are patients who are starving," said Dr. Gabriele Tomasoni, director of the ICU at the Brescia Public Civic Hospital. He said his team provides not only life-saving help with machines, but something else, more human.

"We know these are elderly patients. They need closeness. Sensitivity."