Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation changes the rules of the game

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
To be honest, we have never been so lucky with the foundation. It is too thick and sticky, or too non-existent to hide any redness or irregularity in any real way. It was starting to look like we would never find the perfect combination that could mimic our skin without making us look like we were wearing a mask … and then we got to know the Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation.
If you don't know about Ilia Beauty, you should. The company was created immediately after its founder, Sasha, discovering that her favorite lip balm was full of junk ingredients. In response, she recreated it using ingredients that were safe, effective, and natural.
Since then, Ilia has grown to become a true powerhouse in the world of clean beauty, building her full line on the philosophy that skin should look like skin, radiance should be natural, and makeup can revive its look with ingredients derived from skin care. The brand now features primer serums, translucent powder, liquid highlighter, multi-purpose lip and cheek pigments, high-impact lipsticks, and of course the tinted lip conditioner that started it all, among many other beauty products.
But let's go back to the foundation. Our skepticism was firmly in place when we asked for it, but we were still willing to try. And we are so glad we did, because this is definitely the holy grail of the foundation.
It continues unlike any other foundation we've tried before, which is surely due to its skincare-like ingredients such as aloe, rosehip, jojoba, and marula leaf oils. And when we threw it on our skin with our trusted Beautyblender, it melted, but didn't disappear … rather, it almost seemed like it was fusing with our skin, because we couldn't see where the foundation started and our skin finished. It has no weight, offers the perfect finish and, best of all, allows our skin to look like skin.
And while the coverage can be built as needed, we liked that we could just use a little here and there, or make a full face, and still couldn't tell that we were using a foundation. And we dare to say? Our faces have never looked so good. The redness is gone, our fine lines don't look all that noticeable, and best of all, it wears all day and doesn't break down, even if we cover it with a bit of finishing powder. We loved it so much, we even bought the matching concealer (which is just as amazing)!
So if you've had trouble finding a foundation that matches your skin but still allows you to look like yourself, you're in luck. Ilia & # 39; s True Skin Serum Foundation is here to save the day. Trust us when we say the way you put makeup on will change.
True Skin Serum Foundation
Light and buildable with light to medium coverage, this base is based on botanicals to give you a perfect face, smooth redness and irritation, fill in fine lines, and make your face look luminous. To top things off with a velvety finish, it also blurs blemishes and minimizes pores, making it look absolutely flawless.
