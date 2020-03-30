Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation changes the rules of the game

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

To be honest, we have never been so lucky with the foundation. It is too thick and sticky, or too non-existent to hide any redness or irregularity in any real way. It was starting to look like we would never find the perfect combination that could mimic our skin without making us look like we were wearing a mask … and then we got to know the Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation.

If you don't know about Ilia Beauty, you should. The company was created immediately after its founder, Sasha, discovering that her favorite lip balm was full of junk ingredients. In response, she recreated it using ingredients that were safe, effective, and natural.

Since then, Ilia has grown to become a true powerhouse in the world of clean beauty, building her full line on the philosophy that skin should look like skin, radiance should be natural, and makeup can revive its look with ingredients derived from skin care. The brand now features primer serums, translucent powder, liquid highlighter, multi-purpose lip and cheek pigments, high-impact lipsticks, and of course the tinted lip conditioner that started it all, among many other beauty products.

But let's go back to the foundation. Our skepticism was firmly in place when we asked for it, but we were still willing to try. And we are so glad we did, because this is definitely the holy grail of the foundation.