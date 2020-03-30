"I would have been very happy with a boy from South India." – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh give us a couple of goals every time they go out together. The couple share electrifying chemistry. The two were in a relationship for six years before they decided to get married in November 2018.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood. Deepika recently revealed during an interview that she thought Ranveer belonged to Delhi and was shocked to learn that he was a Bandra boy. In an interview, Deepika also jokingly added: "I would have been very happy with a boy from South India." To which Ranveer's reply was: "Just wait two days, I will go to Tirupati in a dhoti."