"I Didn't Know Whether to Cry or Celebrate,quot;: An Afghan Reporter's Childhood Education

In the spring of 2017, Zahra Nader, a New York Times reporter at the time, left Afghanistan and told me to follow another Times reporter, Mujib Mashal, and the head of the Kabul office, Rod Nordland, on Twitter. . "They will tweet about the vacancy and you can apply," he said. I waited a few days, but none of them tweeted about a reporter job at The Times.

At 2 a.m. One day I found Rod's email address on The Times website and wrote to him. "I'll be happy to talk to you, of course," he replied immediately. "I'll let you know when I get back to town, probably at the end of next week."

%MINIFYHTML71992e70dccb8eabe7be5c5a1bf668d011% %MINIFYHTML71992e70dccb8eabe7be5c5a1bf668d012%

On July 22, 2017, I joined the Times office for a weeklong trial and contributed four stories. After the trial, they told me to wait. Others would also be testing it. At the same time, my grandmother became ill. On August 10 he passed away and I was lost. I did not sleep for days. She was the closest person to me in my family.

Four days later, I received the offer from The Times' Kabul office. I didn't know whether to cry or celebrate. I had lost my grandmother and got the job of my dreams.

The next morning, heartbroken and broken English, I started working as a Times reporter in Afghanistan.

When I struggle with the language, Rod Nordland, who has become my mentor, pushes me. "Write," he urges. "We are here to help." Both he and Mujib Mashal help me a lot. Once when I made a mistake, Mujib said to me, “Read more. Read as a writer.

That was three years ago. I still read every night. In the year I was sick, I read about 40 novels, in English and Farsi.