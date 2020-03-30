Hunting for the teddy bear goes viral | News

%MINIFYHTMLfad23485bcf690e444ac85ae540d597111% %MINIFYHTMLfad23485bcf690e444ac85ae540d597112%

A third of the world's population now lives under lock and key to contain the coronavirus.

The lock is particularly challenging for children who must stay indoors, away from their schools and friends.

In New Zealand, some turn to teddy bears to support themselves and their children. Bears are now appearing in other countries.

Charlotte Bellis of Al Jazeera explains.

