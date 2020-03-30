Hungarian Prime Minister Orban gains radical powers to fight coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLea261ee6a66194addfdeaad6419264c311% %MINIFYHTMLea261ee6a66194addfdeaad6419264c312%

The Hungarian government passed a law that gives nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban special powers to take extraordinary measures to deal with the coronavirus crisis, raising concerns that it may lead to "abuse of power."

The law passed Monday indefinitely extends the state of emergency introduced on March 11, suspends Parliament, and introduces prison terms of up to five years for intentionally spreading misinformation that hinders the government's response to the pandemic.

Orban's Fidesz party, which has a two-thirds majority in Parliament, passed the legislation despite opposition from other political parties, which had demanded a time limit or a suspension clause in the law.

Hungary has recorded 15 virus-related deaths and 447 infections, far fewer than neighboring Austria and other Western European countries.

But the actual numbers may be higher due to the country's relatively low testing rate.

Hungary has performed less than a quarter of the number of tests that neighboring Austria has, despite having a larger population. Approximately 13,301 people have been evaluated in a population of approximately 9.8 million.

Critics say open rules are vulnerable to abuse, and members of the European Parliament have called on the European Commission to launch an investigation into the law.

"The government will have an uncontrolled chance to rule the country, which means that abuse of power can be much easier," said Mate Szabo, director of the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union, a Budapest-based human rights NGO.

Orban spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said the law was "quite reasonable,quot; and that "lives are at stake,quot; in a Twitter post.

Freedom of expression issues

Politicians, activists and journalists fear that the law may exacerbate the increasingly restrictive space for media freedom, in which pro-government media dominate.

The right-wing populist party Fidesz "consolidated almost all of its control over the media and has built a parallel reality in which government messages and disinformation reinforce each other," wrote Freedom House, a US-based NGO, in their 2019 report.

Ervin Guth, editor of Szabad Pecs (Free Pecs), one of the few independent media outlets in Hungary, feared that journalists might be punished for writing something true about the epidemic, but that the government sees it as "causing panic or delaying their efforts,quot; .

Over the past week, the Orban government, with the help of pro-government media, has accused independent media of spreading "false news,quot; for questioning its preparedness and handling of the crisis, as if doctors and nurses have the equipment for adequate protection, according to the International Press Institute.

Guth said "the government's communication is unreliable. We rarely receive responses from official sources, making it very difficult to verify the information. The independent press tries to identify and locate confirmed cases of coronavirus, while officials decline to comment. about this. We had several, well-informed articles on this, but because of the new law, we may very well not have any more. This is the climate we have to work in, and we fear this will worsen. "

The fear that the government may misuse the new law is "legitimate and can be substantiated," Szabo said, alleging that the ruling party has used its power in the past for "its own political interests."

Critics have said the Fidesz party, which took power in 2010, eroded judicial independence, appointed loyal supporters of key positions, and helped the oligarchs buy most of the independent media.

Szabo said: "This makes the new powers even more alarming."