Hulu Touts Strong Start for "Little Fires Everywhere", Boost Live News and Binge-Feeding Amid Crisis COVID-19 – Deadline

keeping up with the Kardashians Y The Maid's Tale They are among the shows about Hulu people who have been flocking in during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like other transmitters, Hulu reports increased video consumption as people stay home under federal and state guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. And like other streamers, Hulu is providing anecdotal information and no hard data.

In the past two weeks, Hulu viewers have leaned toward comedies and "comfortable" TV shows like BOb Burgers, How I Met Your Mother and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as This is Us, Law and Order: SVU Y Grey's Anatomy, according to the streamer

Programs that saw the largest increase in hours watched included reality shows keeping up with the Kardashians Y American idolas well as dramas 9-1-1, fear of the living dead and original Hulu The Maid's Tale. Compulsive visualization (watching more than 3 episodes in the same session) has grown more than 25% in the last two weeks compared to the previous two weeks

Hulu is one of the few streaming platforms that offers live news and, unsurprisingly, that area has seen tremendous growth as viewers search for information on the pandemic. Since March 9, live news viewing on Hulu has increased + 40% compared to the previous two weeks.

Broadcasting in those extraordinary circumstances, Hulu's new high-profile limited series Little fires everywhere It has built up a solid audience.

By Hulu, with four episodes released to date, Little fires everywhere It generated more viewing hours in the past two weeks than any other drama on Hulu (including library titles with hundreds of episodes), and has been viewed by more subscribers than any other show on Hulu overall during that period.

Interest has been piling up week by week, and the most recent EFloor 4, which fell last week, was seen by more subscribers and generated more hours of viewing on its first day than the first Episode 1 on Day 1.