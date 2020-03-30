How true New York housewives changed without Bethenny Frankel

How is the Big Apple without Bethenny Frankel?
In August 2019, The Real Housewives of New York City OG surprised fans and castmates alike when he announced that he would not be returning to the hit series Bravo. So what does season 12 of Rhony seem without Bethenny's great personality? We will let the housewives tell you about it.
"I feel that without having it … Bethenny is a great force to be reckoned with and consumes a lot of oxygen in the room. I just feel like there is more room for other women to breathe and you're going to get to know them better,quot; Luann de Lesseps he says to E! Exclusive news. "And, you know, the show must go on and I must say that this season I think it will be one of our best seasons."
Companion NY OG Singer Ramona She was a little more frank when asked if she missed Bethenny this season.
"No, no, I didn't," Singer told us. "No, I think it was a lighter and happier show, it didn't get dark. And everyone could be truly more without feeling … I mean, Bethenny was great for the show. She's a great person. We just wish her The best. But sometimes his personality was so strong that it nullified us. And we all walked on eggshells because of him. And this season, we are all lighter and brighter and we had our moments, but nothing dark. And so, I think viewers will like it. "
While Tinsley Mortimer He said "it would have been great,quot; to spend time with Bethenny, she also agreed that there was a noticeable dynamic change in the group.
"However, I think not having her around in a way, I feel like I got the group together a little bit better," Mortimer explained. "I think we all went to a lot more events and different things together and that was different and good, but also, but without having her there, there were certain girls that I feel like we're trying to further assert dominance in some way."
She added: "And there were many times that I felt like, 'Damn, where's Bethenny ?!' because I know she would have defended me here."
The Real Housewives of New York City returns this Thursday at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
