How dire coronavirus projections, grim images ruined Trump's Easter plan – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The two doctors spread their pictures on the settled desk in the oval office.

The projections were grim: Even if the United States continued to do what it was doing, keeping the economy closed and most Americans in their homes, the coronavirus could leave 100,000 to 200,000 people dead and millions infected. And the totals would be much worse if the nation reopened.

Those harsh predictions became even more tangible and heartbreaking when combined with televised images of body bags lined up at a New York City hospital, not far from where Trump grew up in Queens.

The confluence of dire warnings and tragic images served to alienate the president from his hopes of an Easter revival for the nation's economy.

But while Trump sided with White House medics over his economists, at least for now, the decision shed light on a divisionally plagued west wing and a commander-in-chief torn between an instinct to embrace the image of a president. of war fighting against an invisible enemy and one that protects the results of the nation while launching into a forceful reelection fight.

The abrupt change in Trump's tone was surprising: Easter would no longer be the dawn after the darkest night. Instead, it could be the darkest moment before sunrise.

"We are thinking around Easter it will be your peak. That will be the highest point we think of, and then it will start to drop from there," Trump said Monday on Fox & Friends. “The worst thing that can happen is that you do it too soon and suddenly it comes back. That makes it more difficult. "

The grim forecasts were brought to the Oval Office by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who showed projections by Trump that, on the low end, it could lead to 100,000 American deaths from COVID-19. One model showed that deaths could have increased more than 2 million if there had been no mitigation measures.

“We show you the data. He looked at the data. He got it immediately. It was a pretty clear picture, ”Fauci told CNN on Monday. "Dr. Debbie Birx and I went to the Oval Office and we leaned over the desk and said," Here is the data, take a look. "He just shook his head and said," I think we have to do it. "

But, as is often the case with Trump, he also seized the power of imagery to incite him to act.

Over the weekend, the death count in New York City skyrocketed, the silence of the city's empty streets was shattered only by ambulance sirens. Improvised medical tents were quickly erected in Central Park. And hospitals, including Elmhurst Medical Center in Queens, not far from Trump's childhood home, were so overwhelmed that patients lay in corridors and dead bodies stored in refrigerated trucks.

"This is essentially in my community, in Queens, Queens, New York," Trump said. "I've seen things I've never seen before."

Attendees compared Trump's emotional response to his reaction to images of Syrian children killed in 2017 that led him to give the order for his presidency's first airstrike. And the moment also revealed the gap between those who advise Trump, both inside and outside the West Wing.

For weeks, those in the White House who warned that doctors' strict recommendations would cripple the economy, and Trump's chances for reelection, had the ear of the president and pushed him toward the idea of ​​restarting business in states where infections they were low.

Trump's decision to extend national guidelines to stifle activity left them disappointed.

Stephen Moore, a former Trump aide who had been pressuring public and private administration to reduce restrictions in places with low infection rates, said the economic impact would worsen with each closure that continues, with more bankruptcies and more jobs. lost. He had urged Trump to start reopening in places like Idaho, Iowa, and Nebraska, away from critical points of infection.

But Trump was carried away by arguments that the fiscal pain would be worse if the economy reopened and then was forced to close again.

As in the chaotic early days of his administration, the Trump White House has been increasingly isolated in recent weeks, with different working groups operating separately and sometimes in competition. Members of Trump's coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence and including Fauci and Birx, were unaware that Trump would be floating the idea of ​​a quarantine in the New York area over the weekend, and then quickly went out of business. they moved to accompany him. according to three administration officials not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

The President is also receiving conflicting advice from outside the White House.

While some Republican governors, such as Henry McMaster of South Carolina, have urged the president to reopen the economy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis considered banning travelers from hot spots like New York from entering his state, which experts believe you're ready to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

After speaking with DeSantis, Trump reflected on reporters on Saturday about a quarantine in New York, as well as parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, hiding local governors and raising questions about federal authority.

Even if the measure were not enforceable, Trump thought it could be a signal to supporters elsewhere that he was blocking a virus zone made up of three Democratic states. But Fauci and other advisers persuaded him that he would accomplish little except ignite concern.

Like forecasts for a monstrous hurricane, pandemic projection models may disagree with each other. But all models of coronavirus agree that this outbreak and its consequences are extremely serious.

Birx highlighted one from the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics in Seattle, suggesting that it's close to how government experts see things. Forecasts from that model predict more than 82,000 total deaths in the United States. USA Until the beginning of August, with the highest number of daily deaths, approximately 2,271, occurring on April 15.

That would be three days after Easter.

