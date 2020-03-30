How dire coronavirus projections, grim images ruined Trump's Easter plan – Up News Info

Home Local News How dire coronavirus projections, grim images ruined Trump's Easter plan – Up...

WASHINGTON – The two doctors spread their pictures on the settled desk in the oval office.

The projections were grim: Even if the United States continued to do what it was doing, keeping the economy closed and most Americans in their homes, the coronavirus could leave 100,000 to 200,000 people dead and millions infected. And the totals would be much worse if the nation reopened.

Those harsh predictions became even more tangible and heartbreaking when combined with televised images of body bags lined up at a New York City hospital, not far from where Trump grew up in Queens.

The confluence of dire warnings and tragic images served to alienate the president from his hopes of an Easter revival for the nation's economy.

But while Trump sided with White House medics over his economists, at least for now, the decision shed light on a divisionally plagued west wing and a commander-in-chief torn between an instinct to embrace the image of a president. of war fighting against an invisible enemy and one that protects the results of the nation while launching into a forceful reelection fight.

The abrupt change in Trump's tone was surprising: Easter would no longer be the dawn after the darkest night. Instead, it could be the darkest moment before sunrise.

"We are thinking around Easter it will be your peak. That will be the highest point we think of, and then it will start to drop from there," Trump said Monday on Fox & Friends. “The worst thing that can happen is that you do it too soon and suddenly it comes back. That makes it more difficult. "

The grim forecasts were brought to the Oval Office by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who showed projections by Trump that, on the low end, it could lead to 100,000 American deaths from COVID-19. One model showed that deaths could have increased more than 2 million if there had been no mitigation measures.

“We show you the data. He looked at the data. He got it immediately. It was a pretty clear picture, ”Fauci told CNN on Monday. "Dr. Debbie Birx and I went to the Oval Office and we leaned over the desk and said," Here is the data, take a look. "He just shook his head and said," I think we have to do it. "

But, as is often the case with Trump, he also seized the power of imagery to incite him to act.

Over the weekend, the death count in New York City skyrocketed, the silence of the city's empty streets was shattered only by ambulance sirens. Improvised medical tents were quickly erected in Central Park. And hospitals, including Elmhurst Medical Center in Queens, not far from Trump's childhood home, were so overwhelmed that patients lay in corridors and dead bodies stored in refrigerated trucks.

