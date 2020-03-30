Houthis say the Saudi Arabian-UAE coalition carried out air strikes in Sanaa Saudi Arabia News

The Saudi Arabia-UAE coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen has carried out several airstrikes against the capital Sanaa, witnesses and the Houthis-led Al Masirah TV said.

According to Al Masirah, the coalition launched 19 air strikes on Monday. No mention of victims has been reported so far.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb12779643071fed6245bba61a366b1c711% %MINIFYHTMLb12779643071fed6245bba61a366b1c712%

The attacks on Sanaa, where shelling has been rare in recent months, came after Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles that the Houthis said they had launched on Saturday towards Riyadh and parts of the southern kingdom near the border with Yemen. .

The Houthi attack coincided with the fifth anniversary of Saudi Arabia's intervention in the Yemen civil war.

On Sunday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, reiterated a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to generate momentum for a ceasefire at the national level, especially in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

"Yemen needs its leaders to focus every minute of their time on avoiding and mitigating the potentially disastrous consequences of a COVID-19 outbreak," Griffiths said in a statement overnight, referring to the respiratory illness causing the coronavirus.

Yemen has not registered any cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, have died in the conflict, aid agencies say.

Airports, ports, bridges and highways have been repeatedly attacked. Farms, schools, oil and gas facilities, factories and private businesses have also been attacked.

The fight has unleashed what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of displaced and in need of help.