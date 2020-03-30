"Horrible,quot; football, more injuries, fewer games

Spring? Toast. Summer? Toast. Autumn is a maybe. Can we save August?

Privately, coaches whisper to Matt McChesney the same sadness with which Kirk Herbstreit spoke on the radio on Friday and said out loud. Given the coronavirus pandemic, soccer as we know it: the Broncos, CU, CSU, Mines, Preparations, everyone, is probably a coin toss to start on time.

"Even if we have football, it's going to be so terrible," said McChesney, the former NFL and Buffs lineman and the owner of Six Zero Strength and Fitness in Centennial. "Think about all the guys who have no structure right now, how bad is it for soccer players who come back after resisting or after injury. The first 10 weeks of the season will be preseason. They will be terrible (expletives)" .

The NFL exhibition games are still four months away, or almost as much as the past four weeks have felt. A lot can happen between now and the end of July on the COVID-19 front. For better or worse.

But even if football flips the switch as scheduled, McChesney and others warn, there's a good chance the game will be. plus dangerous. Especially if players of all levels have gone five months without any physical, or even personal, contact between them.

If social distancing is the new normal, soccer will be anything less.

"We could see more injuries," said Dr. Del Bolin, a professor of sports and family medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia, and chief medical officer of the Radford University team. "It will be very interesting if we see fewer injuries."

Even for high school students, the soccer regimen covers almost an entire calendar year now. Winter training. Spring practice and lifting until the end of April. Summer camps and preseason conditioning after that.

Experts say the loss of that structure, with universities and preparations in particular, is going to put more responsibility on individual player access, wherever those people are trapped, with the right equipment and the right diet. And even more of the responsibility of the personal motivation of each player.

"The college model, when kids drop out of high school sports and go to college, (that school) will try to control everything they can control with that student-athlete," said Scott Galloway, director of sports medicine for the White . Compact Independent School District outside of Fort Worth, Texas. “We feed children daily after practice (because of) government programs that allow us to provide food. We know this could be the last meal and the only meal some of these children eat. And we know that meeting that nutritional need is important. "

Variable access to food and correct procedures will be felt everywhere, Galloway said, and will feel at the forefront of injury if a long drought of social estrangement precedes the preseason.

While the strength and conditioning staff at CU, CSU, and other universities are trying to access players remotely via Zoom video chats, the Buffs and Rams are, to some extent, alone. And so are thousands of prep soccer players. According to the National Athletics Coaches Association (NATA), 68% of Colorado high schools have access to an athletic trainer. NATA reports that while 66% of public and private schools nationwide have access to an athletic trainer, only 53% of staff work full time.

"While some of these children go home to a three-course meal," Galloway noted, "others go home to a television dinner."

Bolin, who worked from 2002-07 at Virginia Tech and still consults with team doctors there, said the spring period during which most soccer players are preparing to "maximize,quot; or set new personal records for lift, probably lost.

"If there is anything positive here," Bolin said, "because we have been asked to take an indefinite break from all sports, it is an opportunity for people to step back and recover. We may bring these people to the camps to late July or early August and their bodies are rested, healed and ready to go. "

Assuming Dove Valley, Boulder, and FoCo are ready, by that time, even have them back.

"The strength trainers I have spoken to are preparing their boys, doing their best," Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth said. "The moment the NCAA and the world are back to normal doesn't mean you can start hitting practice. I think every coach is very aware of that. Every conference commissioner is very aware of that.

"What I'm curious about is, let's say this lasts as long as expected now. Do we have an OTA period for college football, so that's three weeks of body retraining, not necessarily on pads? And then having a camp training two weeks and then missing two weeks of the regular season? I wouldn't be surprised if it happens. "

"If you're a gamer and you're stuck in this situation," McChesney said, "No. 1, take this opportunity to eat well, quit smoking, quit drinking every day, whether you're in the league, in college. or in high school, and you really start to do the right thing and take advantage of this moment.

"Or you can sit (expletive) and complain and be fat (expletive). And when things start again, you hurt yourself. I think the possibility of having horrible football next year is so high."