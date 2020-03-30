Homebound Stephen Colbert Takes Over Donald Trump's Hospital Hoarding Claims – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe82a1d6f2901de8143a6e1b9063da50411% %MINIFYHTMLe82a1d6f2901de8143a6e1b9063da50412%

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Returns to the CBS night air tonight, from the comfort of the host's "Ed Sullivan My Living Room". But in a case of "the more things change, the more they stay the same," Colbert, as always, goes after President Donald Trump, this time for POTUS accusing hospitals of stockpiling supplies at the time of the coronavirus.

Watch a clip of an imagined Hoarders episode below.

"Even before his current fan obsession," the voiceover begins, "hospitals have been accumulating huge amounts of cotton balls, tongue depressants, even our urine!"

The news cycle dictated by Trump on Sunday faded on Monday after the commander-in-chief used a portion of his daily briefing on COVID-19 to suggest that the media "examine" his theory that "something is happening." Wondering out loud how "10 or 20 (masks were needed each week)" became "300,000."

"You should say congratulations instead of asking a really sarcastic question": Donald Trump scolds journalists who question his claims about the coronavirus

Maybe it's all a scam, the president inferred. "Are you going to go out the back door?"

Colbert's show was the first nightly show to start daily online videos after the shutdown of production across the industry, and returned to the airwaves at 11:35 p.m. tonight. The network has not yet released its monologue, as is normally the case at this time of night. But of course these are not normal times.