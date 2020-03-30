Home Edition ’Books Joe Biden – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's talk show tour continues as the former vice president of the United States has booked an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.

Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nominee, will stop on Fallon's NBC show, Zoom mode, on Wednesday night (April 1). Other guests for Wednesday include a musical appearance by Marcus Mumford.

Biden has been stepping up his media blitz in recent days with appearances in The view Y Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Monologue Web series will discuss his 2020 presidential campaign with Kimmel, and there will likely be some conversation about what the former Delaware senator thinks about President Donald Trump's handling of the current Coronavirus situation.

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon threw his At Home Edition on March 17 and began airing hybrid episodes hosted by Fallon from home, combined with the best encore episode moments a day later. The show will return to a certain level of normalcy tonight with guests like Kim Kardashian West and Jon Bon Jovi. Other guests this week will include Demi Lovato, Adam Sandler and Jonathan Van Ness.

Fallon told Deadline last week how he was adjusting to work in a new way as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. In Deadline’s Coping with COVID-19 series, he said the world needs something to watch. “My audience is always there for me in good times and I want to be there for them in bad times. That's my job. To be there. To be here. The show must go on, ”he said.