Hobby Lobby Remains Open in Defiance of Colorado's Stay-at-Home Order

Hobby Lobby locations throughout the Denver area were open to shoppers on Monday despite a state order to stay home issued by Governor Jared Polis last week that forced all noncritical businesses to close until 11. of April.

The chain's decision to remain open in the face of social distancing orders from the coronavirus has not gone unnoticed on social networks.

Employees at locations across the country have been open On twitter, claiming that the company exploits the gaps on orders similar to those of Colorado to remain open. People have shared photos of posters posted at Hobby Lobby stores that say they are essential businesses because they sell materials to make personal protective equipment and supplies for home schooling.

However, in Colorado, the answer is clear: Hobby Lobby and other cunning manufacturers like this are not essential under the Polis public health order.

"They are not exempt," Conor Cahill, the governor's press secretary, confirmed Monday when asked about the Hobby Lobby.

Managers at the Hobby Lobby locations in Wheat Ridge, Lakewood and Englewood declined to comment when Up News Info asked why they were open. Attempts to reach the chain's corporate representatives were unsuccessful. And the Hobby Lobby customer service line "was not accepting phone calls at this time," according to a recorded message.

Uncertainty about what constitutes a critical versus non-critical establishment under the governor's command has sparked a wave of complaints from locals. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's office has received about 700 reports on businesses that violate the order to stay home since Friday, he said.

Weiser did not disclose whether his office had received reports of the Hobby Lobby or whether he plans to take action against the company, saying, "I am not going to go into individual cases."

In Denver, the city and county compliance team contacted 2,577 companies and citizens about the noncompliance as of Sunday, issued 543 warnings and delivered four citations, according to the joint information center.

"People are aware that we are here in support and feel an obligation to help us do the work of enforcing the public health order," Weiser said. "This is how we are going to get through this."

The Governor published a long list of health, retail, manufacturing, finance and infrastructure operations deemed critical and allowed to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is what you should do if you suspect that a company is violating the state's closing order.

First, contact your local law enforcement and public health agency.

County-level leaders are the first line of defense when it comes to enforcing coronavirus-related regulations, Weiser said. Most will attempt to work with the company to understand any discrepancies in compliance with the state's executive order before escalating to civil or criminal penalties.

Violation of a public health order is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $ 1,000 or one year in jail. However, criminal penalties are reserved for the most extreme cases that show "absolute disregard for the law," Weiser said.

If you don't hear from the local authorities, send a note directly to the attorney general.

Local officials have had to react quickly to the rapidly changing situation surrounding the coronavirus, and many law enforcement teams are barely taking off. While they encourage residents to report suspected violators, they may not be able to address all complaints.

Weiser's office is also reviewing all the reports it received. Persons who do not hear from their local officials in a timely manner are encouraged to email reports to [email protected]