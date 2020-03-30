Hobby Lobby Remains Open in Defiance of Colorado's Stay-at-Home Order

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Hobby Lobby locations throughout the Denver area were open to shoppers on Monday despite a state order to stay home issued by Governor Jared Polis last week that forced all noncritical businesses to close until 11. of April.

The chain's decision to remain open in the face of social distancing orders from the coronavirus has not gone unnoticed on social networks.

Employees at locations across the country have been open On twitter, claiming that the company exploits the gaps on orders similar to those of Colorado to remain open. People have shared photos of posters posted at Hobby Lobby stores that say they are essential businesses because they sell materials to make personal protective equipment and supplies for home schooling.

However, in Colorado, the answer is clear: Hobby Lobby and other cunning manufacturers like this are not essential under the Polis public health order.

"They are not exempt," Conor Cahill, the governor's press secretary, confirmed Monday when asked about the Hobby Lobby.

Managers at the Hobby Lobby locations in Wheat Ridge, Lakewood and Englewood declined to comment when Up News Info asked why they were open. Attempts to reach the chain's corporate representatives were unsuccessful. And the Hobby Lobby customer service line "was not accepting phone calls at this time," according to a recorded message.

Uncertainty about what constitutes a critical versus non-critical establishment under the governor's command has sparked a wave of complaints from locals. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's office has received about 700 reports on businesses that violate the order to stay home since Friday, he said.

Weiser did not disclose whether his office had received reports of the Hobby Lobby or whether he plans to take action against the company, saying, "I am not going to go into individual cases."

In Denver, the city and county compliance team contacted 2,577 companies and citizens about the noncompliance as of Sunday, issued 543 warnings and delivered four citations, according to the joint information center.

