His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Strict containment measures in the Seattle area, home to the country's first known case of the virus, appear to be paying off, though authorities warned that the gains could be temporary.
Two of the country's largest health insurers, Cigna and Humana, have agreed to protect their clients from out-of-pocket costs if they need treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
World markets opened lower today, despite governments' stabilization efforts. Here is the latest.
The first of 22 scheduled flights with medical supplies from China arrived in New York on Sunday. White House officials said the flights would channel much-needed products across the United States.
Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in India have started long journeys on foot to get home, after being left homeless and out of work by a national lockdown.
Nearly a dozen students at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, have developed symptoms of Covid-19. School president Jerry Falwell Jr. reopened his campus last week after calling the response to the pandemic an "overreaction."
A city not designed for emptiness.
With closed nonessential businesses and people staying home, New York is "a city that is suddenly forced to be everything it is not," writes our Metro reporter Corina Knoll.
The Times assigned photographers to capture the mysterious landscape of a city that no longer bustles.
There are nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, more than half of the state's total. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that projections suggested the crisis would worsen.
Closer look: As more medical workers get sick, anxiety grows on the front lines. "It's literally wash your hands a lot, cross your fingers, pray," said an emergency room doctor at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
"The Daily": Today's episode is about hospitals facing their first coronavirus cases.
Related: New York City teachers face a challenge unlike anything in their careers, with 1.1 million public school students relying on remote learning.
Another angle: The outbreak appears to have subsided in the New Rochelle suburb after strict measures were instituted, including a containment area. A Westchester County man who was the second confirmed case of the virus in the state was released from the hospital, Cuomo said.
Why did China stumble in containing the virus?
Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began, began lifting a two-month security lockdown over the weekend, and some of its shopping malls were reopened today.
But China's narrative of its success in taming the virus hides the early flaws in case reporting, and wasted time that could have been used to prevent a larger outbreak.
When France sent its forces to confront armed Islamists in Mali, a former colony, their mission was supposed to last a few weeks.
That was seven years ago.
The counter-terrorism fight has left more than 10,000 West Africans dead, displaced a million more and left France's army has stalled in the region, just as US forces have been in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Above, troops from the French Foreign Legion in February.
The changing enemies of technology: After spending billions to prevent further electoral meddling, Facebook, Google, and Twitter face disinformation campaigns that have evolved since 2016.
Metropolitan newspaper: In this week's column, a familiar face on the subway, a snack on the go, and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are seeing: The first episode of "Pluto Alive,quot; on YouTube. "I'm hooked on Pluto the dog, a Canadian terrier who dispenses toilet paper wisdom and social distancing to help both legs during a time of crisis," says Tara Parker-Pope, editor of Well. "Laughter is still good medicine."
Now a break from the news
Watch: Donald Judd's plywood box puzzle is "an exercise in comparative visual acuity,quot; our review Roberta Smith writes. It's at the Gagosian Gallery in New York, and you can see it online.
And now for the backstory on …
Home school amid the coronavirus
Francesca Donner, our Gender Initiative editor, and Corinne Purtill, a journalist in Los Angeles, discussed Managing Homeschooling During the In Her Words Pandemic. Here is an excerpt from their conversation.
FD: You started school last week. How are you doing
CP: Last week was a resounding … meh.
This week we are trying a loose schedule of homework in the morning and free games in the afternoon. It will work? I have no idea. All life is an experiment at this time.
FD: In concept, I really like it. But should morning school work be supervised by you or can you quit?
CP: My 9-year-old daughter and I talked the night before about the activities on the list suggested by the school that she will want to do in each subject. She is old enough to be able to tackle most things on her own, and if you have any questions, I'm close. I am very much these days.
At lunchtime, I look at what he's done, mainly to make sure he's been doing something on the laptop as well as watching people do slime on YouTube. The afternoon is free time.
FD: And what does free time really mean?
CP: My daughter can do her thing. Her little brother, who still can't read, needs more attention.
When I have a job, I juggle: playing cars while listening to a conference call, preparing it with a project before opening my laptop and when necessary, turning on the TV or handing over my phone without fault. Some structure is useful, but I try not to over-plan.
