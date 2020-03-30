His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

The Times assigned photographers to capture the mysterious landscape of a city that no longer bustles.

There are nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, more than half of the state's total. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that projections suggested the crisis would worsen.

Closer look: As more medical workers get sick, anxiety grows on the front lines. "It's literally wash your hands a lot, cross your fingers, pray," said an emergency room doctor at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Related: New York City teachers face a challenge unlike anything in their careers, with 1.1 million public school students relying on remote learning.

Another angle: The outbreak appears to have subsided in the New Rochelle suburb after strict measures were instituted, including a containment area. A Westchester County man who was the second confirmed case of the virus in the state was released from the hospital, Cuomo said.

Why did China stumble in containing the virus?

Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began, began lifting a two-month security lockdown over the weekend, and some of its shopping malls were reopened today.

But China's narrative of its success in taming the virus hides the early flaws in case reporting, and wasted time that could have been used to prevent a larger outbreak.