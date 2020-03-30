His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Social distancing will continue in the USA. USA

President Trump retracted his earlier suggestion that the United States could return to work before April 12, and said Sunday that the social distancing guidelines would remain in effect until April 30. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.

Trump spoke after Anthony Fauci, the nation's top scientist, who is increasingly being targeted by far-right conspiracy theorists, warned that the U.S. deaths from the outbreak could reach 200,000.

New York state, which has more than a third of the country's 141,000 known coronavirus infections, reported 237 new deaths, the highest number in a day so far. And a commercial plane loaded with medical supplies from Shanghai landed in New York City, the first of 22 scheduled flights that White House officials will channel the much-needed products to the country in early April.

Looking to the future: If the New York metropolitan area maintains its strong growth curve in new cases, it could have a more severe outbreak than those experienced in Wuhan, China or the Lombardy region of Italy, according to an analysis by the Times.