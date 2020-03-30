His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Social distancing will continue in the USA. USA
President Trump retracted his earlier suggestion that the United States could return to work before April 12, and said Sunday that the social distancing guidelines would remain in effect until April 30. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
Trump spoke after Anthony Fauci, the nation's top scientist, who is increasingly being targeted by far-right conspiracy theorists, warned that the U.S. deaths from the outbreak could reach 200,000.
New York state, which has more than a third of the country's 141,000 known coronavirus infections, reported 237 new deaths, the highest number in a day so far. And a commercial plane loaded with medical supplies from Shanghai landed in New York City, the first of 22 scheduled flights that White House officials will channel the much-needed products to the country in early April.
Looking to the future: If the New York metropolitan area maintains its strong growth curve in new cases, it could have a more severe outbreak than those experienced in Wuhan, China or the Lombardy region of Italy, according to an analysis by the Times.
"Thick Darkness,quot; as Cases Increase in Europe
Italy reported on Sunday that its coronavirus cases had increased to more than 97,000, while Spain reached more than 78,000. The two countries also reported hundreds of more deaths, with a combined total of approximately 17,000, nearly half the deaths worldwide.
The grim heart of the Italian outbreak is the wealthy area of Bergamo, where the local newspaper is now indulging in death notices. And gloomy humor has infiltrated the Vatican, where cases of infection have been found.
"It has been night for weeks," Pope Francis said last week, speaking in an empty square on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica. "A thick darkness has accumulated on our squares, our streets and our cities."
But wealthy city dwellers in virus zones across Europe are fleeing to second homes near the sea or mountains, igniting a simmering anger at class inequality.
In other developments:
Why could China not contain the virus?
Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic began, began lifting a two-month shutdown over the weekend, and some of its shopping centers were due to reopen today.
"Covidivorces,quot; and "Coronababies,quot;: Our reporters observed how the coronavirus is radically transformed love, dating, sex and family relationships, and making the Internet a lifeline for millions of singles.
What we are seeing: The first episode of "Pluto Alive,quot; on YouTube. "I'm hooked on Pluto the dog, a Canadian terrier who dispenses toilet paper wisdom and social distancing to help both legs during a time of crisis," says Tara Parker-Pope, editor of Well. "Laughter is still good medicine."
Now a break from the news
