Here's why the Beaumont Hospital emergency room in Wayne is closing – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The emergency room at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne is closing.

According to the Detroit Free Press, it is an effort to move non-coronavirus patients to safety.

The Beaumont Health System released a statement saying it wants to make Wayne's location an overflow facility in case other Beaumont hospitals are at capacity.

Beaumont hospitals currently care for more than 650 patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

