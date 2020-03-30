Here's why Michigan jails seek to release some inmates early – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Washtenaw County, Oakland, Macomb and Wayne jails are making the decision to release some inmates early to try to prevent a possible outbreak of the coronavirus within the jail.

The coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire across the state. So far, the crisis has not affected the Oakland County Jail, and the county sheriff wants to keep it that way.

%MINIFYHTML582f7a66560b79c7faaec821d126dfa311% %MINIFYHTML582f7a66560b79c7faaec821d126dfa312%

“First and foremost, determine if they have pending violent charges or any violent history. If they have violence in any of those categories, we remove them from the list, ”said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

He says 16 prisoners have been released so far, with more awaiting approval.

Bouchard says this is all in an effort to maintain everyone's health, plus they have made some changes inside the jail.

"We have changed different processes when it comes to recreation, obviously, to try to do what we can and still give them some time, but to limit movement on the premises," Bouchard said.

He said they also examine inmates when they enter and if they show signs of illness, they are immediately isolated.

Employees are also screened, which is the process at all county jails in the metro area.

It is unclear how many inmates have been released from Macomb and Washtenaw counties, but Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napolean says off camera that they have released more than 400 inmates in the past month.

The sheriff emphasizes that it is not his decision to release the inmates, it is up to the judge.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.