Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,498 and 184 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

The 182 deaths include 52 people in Detroit, seven in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, one in Hillsdale, one in Isabella County, one in Jackson, one in Kalamazoo, one in Kent County, two in Livingston County, 27 in Macomb County, one in Mecosta County, one in Missaukee County, two in Muskegon County, 48 in Oakland County, one in Tuscola County, six in Washtenaw County and 31 in Wayne County.

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

