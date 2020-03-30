"Here for perfection, you won't settle for anything less,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc2e7ede80ef873efe3ad568d8a06d6ff11% %MINIFYHTMLc2e7ede80ef873efe3ad568d8a06d6ff12%

(KPIX) – The NFL Draft is a month away, and while it is no longer a public event, it is still on the minds of sports fans everywhere. Hundreds of prospects are waiting to hear their names called the weekend of April 23-25, and former Cal Bears linebacker Evan Weaver is among them.



If you've seen a Cal game in the past two years, you've probably heard Weaver's name on repeat. The 6 & # 39; 3 ″ 235 pound sponsor made 336 tackles over the course of his junior and senior seasons. He led the nation in individual tackles in 2019 with 103. And the number of awards won is enough to fill a trophy case even before entering the NFL. Just to name a few: Consensus AP All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, finalist for the Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Senior Class Award.

All of those accolades are great, but Weaver will be the first to tell you that your team's success is more important. While the Bears did not win the conference, they steadily improved in their four seasons, going from 5-7 in their first year to 8-5 and Redbox Bowl winners in their senior year. Many doubts have been raised about Weaver's athletics, but that makes him even more eager to prove that people are wrong. This is his story, in his words, lightly edited.

I started playing soccer as a flag when I was four years old before I started playing soccer in the first game. I fell in love with the game right away. That first year, I played as a running back and linebacker because he was bigger and faster than anyone else. The contact, the looks of the team and honestly winning felt good, and my love affair began.

However, it was not all football. I tried all sports, playing soccer, baseball, basketball, and soccer through fifth grade. At that point I had to drop out of soccer and when high school came basketball was also out the door. The focus was reduced to baseball and soccer.

I am happy to have played those other sports while growing up because I really am not a fan of this sport all year round that children practice today. Not only do you miss the different athletic aspects of the sport, but the different types of people you will meet and the different life lessons that will come with it.

From an athletic point of view, basketball really helped me with my lateral movement and stopped and started athletics, while baseball developed my hand-eye coordination and reaction speed.

Baseball was honestly probably my best sport. I had offers to go play college after my freshman year. My first soccer offers didn't come until after the second year. But baseball doesn't award full scholarships, and once I realized in my junior year that I could get a full ride playing soccer, that's when I started to see the game in a different way.

Growing up in Washington, I had been a fan of the Seahawks all my life. But once I got to the point where I realized I could use football to move to the next level, it became a "whoever wants to take a chance on me,quot; mentality. I just wanted to play.

This might sting some Cal fans, but I actually grew up as a Washington Husky fan. My parents had fertilizers since '92, when they left college, and I could have gone there. But I wanted to do something different and forge my own path. My first offer was actually Washington State. I think at that time my parents said you know what, this is your decision. We will support you wherever you go, and we will go to all the games no matter what.

My parents' support was enormous, and I feel like Cal really stood up academically. I wanted to be a part of the program that would get them back to who they were in the team type '04,' 06, '07. Although it might have stung my parents a bit to see me go to a Pac-12 North rival, I think they got over it after beating Washington my junior and senior years. (Editor's note: Weaver had 29 combined tackles and an interception return for a touchdown when the Bears brought down two of the Husky's 15 best teams in 2018 and 2019.)

The transition to Cal was not the easiest in the early years for a variety of reasons. The highlight was a change in training staff between my freshman and sophomore years. I started my career as a defensive winger, but when the new staff arrived, I was transferred first to outside linebacker and then back to center linebacker just five days before our first game in 2018.

But, in the midst of the changes, I really focused on figuring out the IQ side of football, the communication part of playing center linebacker. All controls and everything to avoid surprises in the field. I feel like playing all three positions helped me learn the entire playbook and understand what everyone else is doing.

You never have a question when you are playing, and when you have no questions when you are playing, you are playing fast. I feel that is what I was able to do in my third year and especially in my last year.

So while I have heard all the criticism of my athletics, I also think I have shown that I can be productive no matter what my "numbers,quot; are. Also, my mindset has always been, someone tells me what I need to work on, I'm going to do it, and I'll make sure I work harder than anyone else.

I feel like my most important question right now from what I hear is, can you play man coverage? We never did that much in college but when I did, I covered slot receivers, I covered tight ends, I covered runners. Understanding a defense helps you play 1v1 much better. That is something I am willing to work on. It may be a question in my game right now, but you know what, we'll see in three years.

My parents instilled in me that mentality and work ethic, always reminding me that everything is earned, nothing is given. It is that focus and willingness to work that has kept me going even in the midst of a process that has been very different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of site visits, they are now doing Skype visits. I've had some of those and I just keep that communication going, still training, still working like nothing has changed. On the soccer field when the play happens, nothing is going to happen, but you need to find a way to do it. The soccer field has sincerely helped me at this time. I just stayed, and whoever catches me will get a good one.

I bring a hyper-competitive mindset, a winning attitude, and a BS-free type of deal. I'm here for perfection, and I'm not going to settle for anything less than that. In a soccer game, that's not really possible, but I feel like you should always have that mindset and strive for perfection. Any team that recruits me, that's what the fan base can expect to see on Sundays.

One last thing, and it's a question I get asked a lot. My number: 89. Where does it come from? The number actually comes from high school (Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Washington). Our high school gives it to an exemplary player on the field and off the field, being a good person in the community and on the field a boy who has the potential to succeed in the NFL. It was an ongoing tradition at my high school, and they don't do it every year. So, it's a number that I fell in love with, and it pays a little tribute to my hometown.