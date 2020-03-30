He doesn't give a shit about us

%MINIFYHTML1ffa867ba87b3b50d0b070ee26135d1e11% %MINIFYHTML1ffa867ba87b3b50d0b070ee26135d1e12%

WENN

In a long video posted on Instagram, the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment calls on people to help healthcare workers during the pandemic because he doesn't expect any solutions from President Trump.

Up News Info –

Sean "P Diddy"Combs has come to the president Donald trump for the way it handles the coronavirus pandemic. In a three-minute video posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, March 28, the hip-hop mogul made a heartfelt plea for people to support health workers because he doesn't expect any Trump solutions.

Calling people to join in this time of crisis, the record producer / entrepreneur implored: "Let's get people involved. We're going to find a way to get people involved because people want to do something. There is no way that you can have power and I don't want to do something with that. I don't know what superhero story they were watching, but the real superheroes did it for good. "

%MINIFYHTML1ffa867ba87b3b50d0b070ee26135d1e13% %MINIFYHTML1ffa867ba87b3b50d0b070ee26135d1e14%

"Everyone wants to be a superhero, and everyone has a superhero in them," he added, "it is time for us to make way for this superhero, because we could think anything, we can manifest anything. Thinking is process thinking, and if all together, that cannot stop us, cannot kill us. "

%MINIFYHTML1ffa867ba87b3b50d0b070ee26135d1e15% %MINIFYHTML1ffa867ba87b3b50d0b070ee26135d1e16%

Diddy told his followers that Americans cannot trust Trump and his ideas, saying: "Nor can he wait, someone who does not say anything about us to save us. It is not Trump's fault, he doesn't worry about us. " He said before concluding the video: "We are going to crack the code for these bulls ## t, we are going to crack the code for love."



<br />



The 50-year-old rapper also wrote in the publication's title, "We can't just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected." He continued: "In the next few days, I will be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers, but I don't have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all. "