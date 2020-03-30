Hay fever or coronavirus? For allergy sufferers, a season of concern. – Up News Info

HAMBURG, Pa. – The 2020 spring breezes carry more than just tree pollen. There is a puff of paranoia in the air.

For millions of people with seasonal allergies, the annual appearance of watery eyes and irritating throats meets the global spread of a new virus that produces its own constellation of respiratory symptoms. Forecasters predict a brutal spring allergy season for swaths of the United States as COVID-19 cases are increasing dramatically.

That is causing distress for people who have never had to worry particularly about their hay fever, other than stocking up on antihistamines, decongestants, and tissues. Now they ask: are these my allergies? Or something more sinister?

"Right now, everyone is analyzing every sneeze and cough," said Kathy Przywara, who manages an online community of allergy sufferers for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

No matter the different symptoms: sneezing and a runny nose, hallmarks of hay fever, are generally not associated with COVID-19, which commonly causes cough, fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It doesn't matter that allergies don't cause fevers. Allergy sufferers worry that there is enough overlap to make them nervous.

Allergy season is already underway in Oceanside, California, where Ampie Summon is dealing with a runny nose, sinus pain and headache, and the need to sneeze. Last year, she would have considered her symptoms as a simple annoyance. Now they cause tremendous anxiety. People with asthma, such as Summon, are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

"I consider it as something that could kill me by floating COVID-19," Summon via email said. With a family member still commuting to work every day, she said, "I don't know what he got there."

Many garden variety hay fever sufferers, of whom there are about 19 million adults in the US They are also on high alert.

They are taking their temperatures every day, just in case. They're hiding their sneezes and snorts from suspicious colleagues and gross grocery shoppers. They sympathize with each other and share memes on social media ("I don't know if I should buy Zyrtec or turn myself in to the CDC,quot;).

Pamela Smelser remembers the allergy season every time she looks out the window of her home office, where her cherry tree is blooming. Spring came to Maryland early, he said, and many people are coughing and sneezing for pollen.

"You do what you have to do: you take your allergy medicine and stay away from people," said Smelser. "People are very nervous about coughing right now."

Although she has had allergies for years, Smelser, a semi-retired social worker and teacher at a community college outside of Baltimore, admits to being a bit paranoid. He takes his temperature every day because he's 66 and, well, you can never be too careful.

"I can't rule out that he has something," he said. "That's paranoia: You can't even get a test to say, 'This is all seasonal allergies.'"

In Pennsylvania, pear trees are blooming, red maple is beginning to flower, and Leslie Haerer allergies are already in full bloom. The 64-year-old retired nurse, who lives about an hour north of Philly, is dealing with an itchy throat, an urge to sneeze and a headache behind her eyes.

As a medical professional, Haerer knows that his symptoms are attributable to his allergies. She also knows that other people are "really freaking out about this," including the grim family of three who saw her sneeze into her elbow in front of a Chinese restaurant and, instead of continuing to her destination, the pizzeria next door, entered her car and quickly drove away.

"I thought, 'I'm sorry you missed your pizza,'" said Haerer. "People's reactions are exaggerated."

In Austin, Texas, where the pollen count is high, Marty Watson initially ruled out her itchy eyes, mild headache, cough, and sneezing as a product of a tree allergy, even after her temperature rose slightly. Then in mid-March, she realized that she could no longer smell a spicy sourdough starter, and her friends started sending her news saying that loss of smell sometimes accompanied a coronavirus infection.

“Austin is known for all kinds of allergies, and it became really difficult to tell: is this it? Is that? Watson, 52, said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that go away in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at increased risk for more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

As the allergy season in Pennsylvania increases, Dr. Laura Fisher, an allergist in Lancaster, expects an influx of concerned patients. She advises them to stay current on their medications, stay home as much as possible, and manage symptoms that don't seem to be related to their allergies.

"I think people are more afraid to catch it, more afraid to go out and buy it at the grocery store or drive-in, than at their usual symptoms that are COVID," said Fisher, president of the Pennsylvania Asthma and Allergy Association. . .

Jessica Tanniehill initially eliminated her allergy related symptoms.

Tanniehill, 39, from Adamsville, Alabama, started with a runny nose and sneezing. Body aches and a cough came later, followed by shortness of breath. She thought her seasonal allergies had led to an anxiety attack, nothing more, especially since she had been out all day doing yard work and washing her truck. "I didn't take it seriously," he said.

It turns out that she had contracted COVID-19, which does not exclude the possibility that she also had allergies.

Tanniehill, who is now recovering, acknowledged that she "was one of the people who said they were overreacting to all of this." But now I wish I was more careful. "

