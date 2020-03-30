Hay fever or coronavirus? For allergy sufferers, a season of concern. – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Hay fever or coronavirus? For allergy sufferers, a season of concern. - The Denver Post

HAMBURG, Pa. – The 2020 spring breezes carry more than just tree pollen. There is a puff of paranoia in the air.

%MINIFYHTMLd1236ef0574f43c7e169ddc24d8b628b11%%MINIFYHTMLd1236ef0574f43c7e169ddc24d8b628b12%

For millions of people with seasonal allergies, the annual appearance of watery eyes and irritating throats meets the global spread of a new virus that produces its own constellation of respiratory symptoms. Forecasters predict a brutal spring allergy season for swaths of the United States as COVID-19 cases are increasing dramatically.

That is causing distress for people who have never had to worry particularly about their hay fever, other than stocking up on antihistamines, decongestants, and tissues. Now they ask: are these my allergies? Or something more sinister?

"Right now, everyone is analyzing every sneeze and cough," said Kathy Przywara, who manages an online community of allergy sufferers for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

No matter the different symptoms: sneezing and a runny nose, hallmarks of hay fever, are generally not associated with COVID-19, which commonly causes cough, fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It doesn't matter that allergies don't cause fevers. Allergy sufferers worry that there is enough overlap to make them nervous.

Allergy season is already underway in Oceanside, California, where Ampie Summon is dealing with a runny nose, sinus pain and headache, and the need to sneeze. Last year, she would have considered her symptoms as a simple annoyance. Now they cause tremendous anxiety. People with asthma, such as Summon, are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

"I consider it as something that could kill me by floating COVID-19," Summon via email said. With a family member still commuting to work every day, she said, "I don't know what he got there."

Many garden variety hay fever sufferers, of whom there are about 19 million adults in the US They are also on high alert.

They are taking their temperatures every day, just in case. They're hiding their sneezes and snorts from suspicious colleagues and gross grocery shoppers. They sympathize with each other and share memes on social media ("I don't know if I should buy Zyrtec or turn myself in to the CDC,quot;).

Pamela Smelser remembers the allergy season every time she looks out the window of her home office, where her cherry tree is blooming. Spring came to Maryland early, he said, and many people are coughing and sneezing for pollen.

"You do what you have to do: you take your allergy medicine and stay away from people," said Smelser. "People are very nervous about coughing right now."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here