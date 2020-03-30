Hawaii's mountain telescopes shut down in response to virus order

%MINIFYHTML1f1b3cd341359416ebe3c9c81e3ebee411% %MINIFYHTML1f1b3cd341359416ebe3c9c81e3ebee412%

HONOLULU – Observatories on Hawaii's highest mountain have shut down operations in response to the governor's stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure of the telescope operations at Mauna Kea is expected to affect more than 500 technicians, astronomers, instrument scientists, engineers and support personnel working at the Big Island summit and at the observatory bases below, the report said. Sunday the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Democratic Governor David Ige signed a March 23 proclamation directing state residents to stay at their homes from March 25 to April 30, exempting workers who are deemed essential.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Most of the work at Mauna Kea observatories is federally funded, so few, if any, employees can be laid off or laid off, said Doug Simons, director of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

This is the second time that operations in Mauna Kea have been closed in a year, after protests that blocked the access road to the mountain for more than five months from July.

Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope said the project, which is estimated to cost $ 2.4 billion, will desecrate lands considered sacred to some native Hawaiians.

Last year's shutdown disrupted hundreds of programs led by scientists around the world and affected some 100 scientific publications that would have used Mauna Kea data.

Simons hopes that the same will happen every month that the Mauna Kea observatories do not operate.

"It is a great blow," he said, adding that some scientific discoveries are likely to be lost. "We don't know the things we miss because we weren't looking."

The cancellation includes the second run of the Event Horizon Telescope, the global matrix that includes the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on Mauna Kea.

The array, which last year provided the first image of a black hole, was supposed to start observations in late March to take advantage of the first set of results.

A combination of weather patterns and celestial mechanics makes observations possible only from late March to early April.