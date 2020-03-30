Harry Kane and Steph Houghton launch the & # 39; Football & # 39; s Staying Home & # 39; campaign of the FA | Football news

%MINIFYHTML58eb69146a1cb4e37dd27e6aed60f33d11% %MINIFYHTML58eb69146a1cb4e37dd27e6aed60f33d12%

Steph Houghton: "Stay safe, take care of yourselves and I hope this brings you some smiles."





England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton have helped launch the & # 39; Football & # 39; s Staying Home & # 39; campaign. of the FA that promotes physical and mental well-being.

The initiative will bring together past and present players and experts from St George & # 39; s Park to provide information and entertainment.

"In the coming weeks, the England channel will bring you a wide range of content with motivational advice on Mondays and flashbacks on Thursdays," Kane said at the video's release.

Houghton added: "So stay safe, take care of each other and I hope this brings some smiles on the faces."

Classic FA Cup and FA Super League matches will also air on the FA and The FA Player social channels every Sunday.

County fans, players, parents, teams, leagues and FA have been invited to support the campaign by creating their own content and using #FootballsStayingHome with the best posts featured in an online hub at TheFA.com/FootballsStayingHome.