Guatemalan deported from the United States tests positive for COVID-19: Official | News

Guatemala City, Guatemala – A Guatemalan man who was deported from the United States last week tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Guatemalan Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Ministry of Health told Al Jazeera that the 29-year-old man from Momostenango, Totonicapán, was deported last Thursday on a flight chartered by the United States Agency for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The flight, with at least 40 others on board, originated in Mesa, Arizona, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute.

The man began showing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend while he was quarantined at his family's home, authorities said. He was transferred to a hospital where coronavirus cases are being treated in Villa Nueva, near Guatemala City, on Saturday.

It is the 36th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Guatemala, according to government officials.

Ana Lucia Gudiel, the spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Ministry of Health, told Al Jazeera that the other migrants who were aboard the same flight are currently quarantined at their homes across the country. It is unclear whether they will be tested for the new coronavirus.

Guatemalan migrants board a bus after being deported from the US USA In front of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala (File: Fabricio Alonso / Reuters)

On March 17, the Guatemalan government temporarily suspended deportation flights for Guatemalans and Central Americans to stop the spread of COVID-19. The deportations of Guatemalans resumed two days later, after US officials agreed to take measures to guarantee the health of the deportees.

At least 642 Guatemalans have been deported since deportation flights were renewed on March 19, according to an Al Jazeera count based on daily government figures.

United States immigration officials were not immediately available for comment.

Increase in deportations

Nearly 55,000 Guatemalans were deported from the United States last year, the highest number since at least 2007, according to Guatemalan government data. Another 49,000 migrants were deported by Mexico as part of the United States' regional crackdown on migration.

The increase in the number of deportations came as more Guatemalans, fleeing poverty and violence, sought to reach the United States in search of job opportunities and security.

"More people are coming (to the United States), and they are being deported more quickly and with fewer options to seek protection," Aaron Al Reichlin-Melnick, a lawyer and political adviser to the United States Immigration Council, told Al Jazeera.

United States President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration means that migrants and asylum seekers remain in Customs and Border Protection custody longer and are deported faster, sometimes in just over a week, according to Reichlin-Melnick.

The US Department of Homeland. USA He announced in late March that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he would immediately arrest and deport migrants and asylum seekers trying to enter the country between the official ports of entry, a move that was criticized by the immigrant rights. groups