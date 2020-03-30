Grocery stores take steps to keep employees safe during pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southland grocery stores remain open and are taking steps to keep employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many places now provide them with masks, gloves and protective Plexiglass at the pay stands. Some stores are even putting stickers on the floor to help people maintain social distance when they get their food.

%MINIFYHTMLd1ea2f4676ec0fad69795ba3994251e511% %MINIFYHTMLd1ea2f4676ec0fad69795ba3994251e512%

"We definitely value our associates and want to make sure they are well cared for because they are the face of the company," said John Votava of Ralphs. "They are the ones that our clients see again and again."

At least four supermarket workers in southern California tested positive for coronavirus last week, including a Costco in the Marina del Rey area, Sprouts in Tustin, Gelsons in Pacific Palisades, and Vallarta Supermarket in Canoga Park.

Authorities say other employees have been notified of the diagnoses and the stores have since been disinfected.

Shoppers were pleased to learn that stores are taking the virus seriously.

"I think he is very smart because they are at risk." It can be easily transmitted, ”said a client.

"They do a great service for our community and without them, there would be a lot of awkward people without food," said another.

Most grocery stores also only allow a certain number of people to enter to help keep their distance and limit purchases of certain essential items like toiletries and dairy products.