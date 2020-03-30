Grocery Stores Evolve as Times Set New Limits and Safety Measures During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While many businesses remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores remain open, but with many changes.

Albertsons and Tom Thumb director of public relations Christy Lara said: "It has been a lot of adjusting to start with the limits of the product."

They have had to limit items to control some of the supply hoarding, including toilet paper.

"We know that if we limit those items, more neighbors can buy them," said Lara.

The cash register areas have been covered with plexiglass.

Cars and baskets are disinfected throughout the day and social distance markers have been placed around the store.

"For many people, the grocery store is the only place they will visit that day," he said.

Lara also said that while many people may be losing their jobs during the pandemic, they are still hiring.

