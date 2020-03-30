Google Playtore: Google begins to implement a new account switch in Play Store – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf1be5afaaf09a2b156ef8748a031741211% %MINIFYHTMLf1be5afaaf09a2b156ef8748a031741212%

San Francisco: Google announced last year that it will launch a new account switch for its apps, allowing users to easily manage all of their Google settings, and now the company has begun rolling out the feature in its Play Store.

Google is launching the new design to select users and it is expected that it will soon be available on more devices.

Like Gmail and most other G Suite applications, the profile picture now appears to the right of the search bar.

The new location is pretty much in line with the Gmail and G Suite apps.

Once you tap on the full menu, you can see various accounts that are registered on the device, reports 9To5Google.

Also, the voice search icon has been relocated to the left. The navigation drawer has also been shortened.

