Glezos, Greek who ripped the swastika from the Acropolis, dies at 97 | News

Manolis Glezos, a prominent Greek whose defiance of the Nazi occupation during World War II was a rallying cry for the country's resistance movement, died Monday, authorities said. He was 97 years old.

Revered throughout the political spectrum of Greece, Glezos was most famous for climbing the steep walls of the Acropolis with a friend in 1941 to tear down the swastika and replace it with the Greek flag.

It was the first visible act of resistance against the Nazis, who occupied Greece between 1941 and 1944. Glezos was sentenced to death in absentia.

Glezos died of heart failure at a central hospital in Athens, where he was admitted on March 18.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Glezos, calling him a "lion heart,quot; and "the sweetest man,quot;.

"The death of Manolis Glezos leaves the Greeks poorer, but the legacy of his life leaves Greece richer," he said in a statement.

"His example, that of a true patriot and fighter, is a guiding light for all of us. And it gives us the strength to unite to overcome difficulties, such as those we are experiencing today," said Mitsotakis, referring to the coronavirus crisis.

Former leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras said: "He will live for all eternity as the symbol of a fighter who knew how to sacrifice himself for his neighbor."

With his white mane of hair and thick mustache, Glezos was a recognizable element in left-wing politics.

In the late 1980s, he challenged police tear gas in protests against the harsh tax cuts in exchange for international bailouts that kept the Greek economy afloat between 2010 and 2015.

A member of the socialist party PASOK, whom he represented in the European Parliament, Glezos gradually migrated to the political left.

At the age of 91, in 2014, he became a member of the European Parliament representing Syriza, the left-wing party that came to power in 2015. He resigned a year later.

When asked what had kept him at the forefront of politics for so long, Glezos told Reuters in 2012 that they were memories of dead comrades.

"Before each battle, each protest, we said to ourselves: 'If you live, don't forget me'. I am paying a debt that I lost during those difficult years. My only regret is not having done more."