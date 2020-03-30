Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to do another live studio session during COVID-19 shutdown

Instagram

Days after entertaining fans at home during the coronavirus chaos, the country music couple will do a one-hour isolation special for CBS on Wednesday, April 1.

Married Country Stars Garth brooks Y Trisha Yearwood They are bringing their popular social media studio sessions to television for a special live concert.

Singers will receive fan song requests for "Garth & Trisha: Live!", Which will air from the comfort of Studio G, the recording studio located at the couple's home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks has been holding regular fan concerts via Facebook Live for the past few years, and last week (March 23), he recruited Yearwood, his wife and musician, to entertain fans trapped at home during the chaos of the coronavirus.

The show proved to be very popular, with 5.2 million fans tuned in, the session crashed multiple times, prompting the couple to continue playing longer than planned.

Now Brooks and Yearwood are set to do it again on Wednesday (April 1), only this time, the one-hour isolation special will air on the US network CBS from 9 p.m. ITS T.

The country couple is also digging deep to help those in need with a generous charity donation.

"We are seeing how great things can be when we all do them as one," Brooks and Yearwood share in a statement.

"In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $ 1 million to charities that will be determined to combat the COVID-19 virus."

Musicians join the tastes of Angelina Jolie, Arnold schwarzenegger, James Taylor, Kylie JennerY Kim Kardashian in making promises of $ 1 million (£ 803,000) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.