Garcetti orders temporary suspension of farmers markets to stop spread of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday a temporary suspension of all farmers markets in the city of Los Angeles in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus after posts on social media showed crowds gathered at weekend events. week.

Photos posted to Twitter from a farmers market in Brentwood showed crowded people on the streets. The image prompted Katherine Schwarzenegger to speak.

Farmers markets in Brentwood still open seem like a big deal when it comes to social gatherings 🙏 https://t.co/j7lMGtdVlf – Katherine Schwarzenegger (@KSchwarzenegger) March 29, 2020

Although markets are considered an essential business, they have set special guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But now, Garcetti said those markets will remain closed until organizers come to town with plans to keep both sellers and customers safe.

This is not the first time that Garcetti has announced a shutdown in response to Angelenos refusing to comply with the safest request at home.

Before the weekend, he announced that the popular hiking trails and beaches would be nearby, after many flocked to these public spaces the weekend before.

But even those difficult closings didn't stop people from trying to get into the water this past weekend. A surfer in Manhattan Beach was photographed receiving a police subpoena.

A citation for not following orders for home stays at the state and local level can cost up to $ 1,000.