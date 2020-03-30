Gang detectives in Santa Ana looking for murder suspects – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Santa Ana police want the public's help to locate a murder suspect.
Daniel Christopher Contreras, who the police say is a member of a gang, is a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the El Salvador park.
Police said the unidentified victim died at the scene.
Contreras is considered armed and dangerous.
The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Police Department Gang Homicide Reward.
Contreras measures 6 & # 39; 1 ″ and 175 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Santa Ana Police at 714-245-8390 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
