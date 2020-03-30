Future Offers Medical Professionals Fighting COVID-19 With Custom Masks

WENN

The FreeWishes Foundation, the rapper's 'Mask Off' non-profit organization, has partnered with Atlanta Sewing Style to produce the masks for frontline doctors, nurses and other workers.

Future is helping to support US medical professionals. USA by donating a batch of custom masks to those in need in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper's nonprofit, The FreeWishes Foundation, is partnering with the Atlanta Sewing Style to produce the masks for frontline doctors, nurses, and other workers in hospitals and around COVID-19 patients.

According to TMZ, the star, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has a team of 500 people dedicated to the task, although it is still unclear how many pieces he intends to create.

"As most people adapt to the new normal of quarantining to protect themselves from the coronavirus, healthcare professionals do not have this privilege," read a statement from the FreeWishes Foundation.

"Also, they don't even have enough supplies to protect themselves from getting coronaviruses."

Future's sister Tia-Wilburn Anderson added that it was important to her, the "Life Is Good" star, and her family to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hitmaker joins a number of stars, including Angelina Jolie, Ryan ReynoldsY Arnold schwarzeneggerThey are helping to support people during the global health crisis, delivering millions to help provide meals to those in need and medical supplies for doctors and nurses who treat those suffering from the virus.