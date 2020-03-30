Future donates masks to health workers

The future is in the headlines for the right reason for a change: The rapper has donated masks through his foundation to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"There is much to be done during this crisis and if we can all move forward in some way, we can all get through this together while serving our community. I believe that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation, and risk their lives for everyone, for so it is our responsibility to help protect them, "the rapper's mother, Stephanie Jester, said in a statement.

The charity of the future The FreeWishes Foundation has partnered with the Atlanta Sewing Style to make the masks, but the number of masks has not been released.

States across the country are running low on medical supplies. We applaud Future for helping.